Cudahy soldier returns home, surprises mom

MADISON, Wis. – Surrounded by loved ones, Winfred Colbert watched and waited on the shore of Lake Monona for search teams to help him bring his brother home. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office found the 74-year-old Milwaukee man Sunday, identified by family as Willie Gene Colbert, after he was accidentally thrown overboard while fishing with friends the day before.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mom wanted to make this summer special, so she bought her kids a trampoline. The fun only lasted a couple of weeks because someone stole it from their yard. Sarah Absher couldn't believe it and has a lot of the same questions we all do: How...
MILWAUKEE — A World War II U.S. Army Air Corps veteran took the flight of a lifetime. Robert Schuetz, 95, took part in a Milwaukee trip on a fully restored B-29 Superfortress called "Doc." Being on the aircraft took him back to 1943. "I flew right next to the...
MILWAUKEE - A 5-year-old Milwaukee girl is in the hospital after being shot. Her family told FOX6 News she was inside a home near 49th and Meinecke Sunday morning when she was hit. "My baby is a fighter," said Asia Jackson. Jackson is holding on tight to sweet memories with...
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to a homicide near 90th and Hampton on Tuesday. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 31-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed around 1:50 p.m. Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police...
MILWAUKEE - A Shorewood attorney accused of spitting on a teen protester in 2020 said Tuesday, July 26 she wants to go to trial. Court records show Stephanie Rapkin was scheduled for a plea hearing Tuesday. Instead, her lawyer withdrew, and she told the judge she wants a trial. "I...
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to a fatal motorcycle accident on Tuesday. It happened near 74th and Silver Spring around 2 p.m. The Milwaukee Police Department said a motorcyclist lost control, struck a curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle. The victim, a 32-year-old...
A suspect wanted in a double homicide in Milwaukee was arrested in Arizona on Monday. Police say the suspect killed a mother and daughter inside their home near 6th and Ring last week. The family says 19-year-old La’Dasia Porter died trying to protect her mom, 42-year-old O’Keyin Riles.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed in his home and a Milwaukee grandmother was killed on her front porch. The homicides happened less than 30 minutes apart during what was the start of a violent weekend in early July. Prosecutors say one man is responsible for both, and he was out on $1,000 bond at the time.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 24, and a Milwaukee boy, 15, were shot Tuesday, July 26 near 63rd and Silver Spring. Police said shots were fired around 6 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital in grave condition. The boy was seriously hurt and also taken to the hospital.
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Waukesha man has been ordered to pay more than half a million dollars in restitution for breaking into and starting a fire at a Menomonee Falls business in 2019. In June, a jury found 34-year-old Anthony Gilbertson guilty of burglary and arson. He was also...
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital on Tuesday afternoon, July 26 – after being shot near 19th and Center, police say. Officials say an occupant of a vehicle fired shots at the victim, subsequently striking him. Milwaukee police are seeking a known gunman. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE - The start of the school year is right around the corner and that means shopping for clothing, school supples, and shoes! Andy Sajdak with Stan's Fit For Your Feet shares advice to consider when buying new shoes for the kids.
MILWAUKEE - Monquel Harper, 20, of Racine is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened near 13th and Granada on Milwaukee's south side. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a report of a stabbing incident near 13th and Granada around 3...
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two bodies were found nearly 36 hours apart in Lac La Belle after crews ended up searching four days in a row. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department, there were two drownings on Lac La Belle that happened between July 21 and July 24. Both instances reportedly happened in the area northwest of Islandale.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 72nd and Greenfield in West Allis. The accused is Wilson Medina Cruz. According to the criminal complaint, West Allis police officers responded to a residence near 72nd...
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha apartment building was evacuated on 28th Avenue near 40th Street Monday, July 25 following a report of a person with a gun. Police said when officers arrived, a shot was heard from behind the building. The building was secured and residents evacuated, and searches revealed...
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - LeMarr Washington, Jr., 22, of Sheboygan faces one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a July 4 shooting near 10th and Michigan in Sheboygan. Police responded after 11 p.m. and found a man who'd been shot on the steps of a home in the...
