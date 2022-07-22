ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Supply chain problems result in optional uniforms for Cumberland County Schools

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxAEG_0gpbG4fu00
EMBED <> More Videos Uniforms optional this year for Cumberland County Schools students

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Schools students will not have to wear uniforms during the upcoming school year.

Cumberland County School Board decided to waive enforcement of school uniform policies due to supply chain problems making it hard for some students to get their uniforms.

The school board said students were still welcome to wear a uniform, if they already had it. However, any students not wearing a uniform will not face penalties.

The school system's dress code will remain in effect for all students.

Comments / 2

Crystal Finch
3d ago

yes! Let kids express themselves and dress how they want to. Even if they look ridiculous! My daughter starts kindergarten this year and I can't wait to see what she wants to wear to school. 😂

Reply
3
Jeremiah Brown
2d ago

Just get rid of them all together people already struggling enough with all the other stuff ain’t no one got time to worry about uniforms

Reply
2
Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Segra Stadium hosts event to distribute school supplies

Segra Stadium, home of the beloved Fayetteville Woodpeckers, will host its inaugural “Back to School Bash” event on Aug. 5. As the days melt off the summer calendar, parents throughout Cumberland County know the time when they must trade flip-flops and sunscreen for lunch boxes and three-ring binders grows closer. Soon, the dreaded school supply lists will start circulating around Target, Walmart and grocery stores, sending local parents into a frenzy.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
The Robesonian

HOOD: Empty buses don’t improve air quality

In nearly all North Carolina communities with bus systems, ridership is significantly lower than it was just a few years ago. In Greensboro, for example, there were 1.9 million passenger trips on city buses last year, down approximately 60% from the total in 2014. Over the same period, Winston-Salem buses experienced a comparable drop-off. In Charlotte, it was a staggering 75%.
GREENSBORO, NC
wkml.com

It’s Christmas in July: Help Needy Kids in the Fayetteville Area

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office ‘Christmas in July’ toy and cash donation collection program is on through Friday at various Walmart locations around the Fayetteville area, any Truist Financial (formerly BB&T) location in Cumberland County and at ShopWithTheSheriff.com!. To visit Walmart to purchase and leave a new...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Supply, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
County
Cumberland County, NC
Cumberland County, NC
Government
Cumberland County, NC
Education
Up and Coming Weekly

School Board approves new principal, district appointments

On the recommendation of Cumberland County Schools Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr., the Board of Education approved five district-level appointments and one principal appointment at a meeting Wednesday, July 20. The special meeting was held largely in closed session and focused on the personnel changes. Lawrence Smalls was approved as principal...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Uniform#Cumberland County Schools#The School Board
wkml.com

New Traffic Pattern Coming to Person Street in Fayetteville

Heads up drivers near Downtown Fayetteville, there will be a new traffic pattern coming to Person Street this year. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said changes will be coming to a section of the road to help with traffic congestion. The section of Person Street between Eastern Blvd. and...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Slow down: new speed limits coming to some Fayetteville roads

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—Drivers in Fayetteville will be slowing down on some roads. New speed limits will be going into effect Wednesday after the City Council previously approved the changes on June 13. According to officials, the impacted roads and speed limits are:. Cliffdale Road between Raeford Road and Reilly...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Plan to replace Raleigh house with 17 townhomes draws criticism

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than a dozen townhomes could replace a nearly 100-year-old house in Raleigh. Built in 1925, the home on Williamson Drive could soon be leveled to make way for a new development. The development would have 17 three-bedroom townhomes complete with garages and an alleyway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
cbs17

2 Cumberland County teens busted with stolen guns, Hoke County deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teens were arrested after deputies found them with two stolen guns during a Hoke County traffic stop Sunday, officials said. Deputies were on patrol around 11:50 p.m. in an area just west of Fayetteville when the driver of a car “fled away” from officers, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Kia America donates more than $1.8M in scholarships for students of color and in need. Kia America, an automobile company, is showing its support for underrepresented and underprivileged students across the United States by donating more than $1,800,000 to fund scholarships. According to a press release, the scholarships are “part...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Robesonian

Robeson Community College on the Carolina Beat

Robeson Community College is on the Carolina Beat. This week and next week, the college will be featured on the WWAY show hosted by Christina Dees. The first episode airs tomorrow today (July 27) and features the college’s University Transfer program. Other episodes will include the following:. Mechatronics on...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy