Golf simulator offers players a real-feel experience

A player plays on a golf simulator Photo credit Game of Irons

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — You can play some of the most exclusive golf courses in the world, without leaving the western suburbs.

Game of Irons, an 18,000-square-foot facility, opened in April on Butterfield Road in Oak Brook.

Its 16 golf simulators allow players to try their hand at some of the most famous courses in the world.

Founder Jin Park the simulators re-create the terrain and the topography.

"We have moving floors that match and mirror the contours of the course, which is phenomenal. If you're on an uphill lie, the actual floors move uphill," Park told the WBBM Newsradio Noon Business Hour on Friday.

While people are more inclined to play outside on sunny summer days, Park said Game of Irons does well on days that are rainy and cold.

"Our busiest months are in the winter. We are in Chicago and we can't play golf seven months out of the year," Park said.