Will Deion Jones be with Falcons when season begins in September?

As the Atlanta Falcons prepare to open training camp next week, veteran LB Deion Jones will be on the sidelines as he was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list by Falcons management.

The 2016 second-round selection out of LSU has been a starter on the defense since his rookie campaign, and has started every game for the Falcons over the past three seasons.

But as the Falcons begin to get younger on the defensive side of the ball, will the 27-year-old who has a $9.6 million base salary for 2022 remain a fixture in the middle of the Dean Pees’ coached defense?

Josh Kendall from The Athletic joined The Midday Show with Andy & Randy to discuss the Falcons plan for Jones and was unsure if he will remain on the Falcons roster in 2022.

“I think he gets moved one way or another,” explained Kendall when asked by Randy if he believes Jones will be the starting MLB for the Falcons.

“This is still a guy who can play,” suggested Josh, when pointing out that Jones finished 2021 with 137 tackles and two sacks.

“If he’s still around, and if he’s the best player, he should play,” Kendall also pointed out as he emphasized that the Falcons may keep Jones to start the season and try to move him during the year as he proves he is still a quality defensive standout in the league.

The Falcons drafted linebackers Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Anderson, and DeAngelo Malone and signed FA Lorenzo Carter in the offseason.

But a healthy Jones is probably a better option than any of them, for now.

The Falcons kick off the 2022 season at home versus New Orleans on Sept 11, 2022.