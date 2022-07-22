ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

Little orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor 2 killed in helicopter crash

By Erin Robinson
 4 days ago
Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

BOISE, Idaho – Governor Brad Little has ordered U.S. and State of Idaho flags to be flown at half-staff to honor two pilots killed in a helicopter crash.

Firefighters Thomas Hayes of Post Falls and Jared Bird of Anchorage were killed when their helicopter fell several hundred feet into the Salmon River Thursday.

Investigators are still trying to identify what caused the crash.

“Our hearts are heavy with the news that we lost two firefighters, Thomas ‘Tommy’ Hayes of Post Falls and Jared Bird of Anchorage, Alaska, in the line of duty on the Moose Fire burning near Salmon. The men were experienced pilots, and both served our country in the armed forces. Our brave firefighters face extremely challenging conditions head on to protect lives, property, and the land. Idahoans are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of these firefighters as we grieve this tremendous loss. This tragedy will be deeply felt by the families and by the wildland firefighting community,” Little said.

Flags will remain at half-staff until the day after the final memorial service. The flags flown over the Idaho Capitol building in honor of the deceased will be presented to their families.

