ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron has high praise for Scotty Pippen Jr.: 'The kid has a bright future'

By Jasper Jones
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8D6Q_0gpbEv0E00

Scotty Pippen Jr. is one of the many second-generation pros that are looking to make their own name in the league outside the established fame of their legendary fathers.

The rookie guard is looking like he's well on that path, putting up great performances in the Summer League while also getting a stamp of approval from Lakers superstar LeBron James.

In a clip that was released on the Lakers' Twitter account of Pippen from practice, James qute tweeted the video, praising Pippen and his potential future in the NBA.

The younger Pippen played three seasons at Vanderbilt improving every year until he declared for the NBA draft in 2022, going undrafted but signing a two-way deal with the Lakers -- meaning he could play part-time for the Purple and Gold and the organization’s affiliate in the G League the South Bay Lakers.

In five games in the Summer League, Pippen put up averages of 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks. Pippen still has a lot to prove in the NBA but the sky seems to be the limit for the 21-year-old guard.

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Look: Detroit Pistons bringing back teal uniforms

After a slew of NFL teams introduced alternate helmets last weekend, the Detroit Pistons made an aesthetic announcement themselves Monday. The team will be bringing back the Grant Hill era teal uniforms as an alternate during the 2022-23 season:. From 1996-2001, the Pistons donned these jerseys, going away from their...
DETROIT, MI
Audacy

Windhorst theorizes why Celtics would consider trading Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant

Just because the Celtics offered Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant doesn't mean they don't like him as a player or that he has no future in Boston. The Durant rumors ramped back up early Monday morning when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics offered Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for Durant. The Athletic's Shams Charania later added that Derrick White and a draft pick were included in the proposal, which the Nets rejected and countered with an offer than included Marcus Smart and potentially another rotation player.
BOSTON, MA
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy