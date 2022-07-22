ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandoval County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Sandoval by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-22 17:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 23:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-26 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Santa Fe FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN SANTA FE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MDT for portions of central, north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chuska Mountains, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 23:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-27 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Chuska Mountains; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Jemez Mountains; Northwest Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Mountains; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch will expire for portions of central, north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, South Central Mountains. In north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez Mountains, Northwest Highlands and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In northwest New Mexico, Chuska Mountains. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at Midnight MDT tonight.
CATRON COUNTY, NM

