Meet Ryan's member of the Denton Record-Chronicle All-Area Baseball team

The Denton Record-Chronicle published its All-Area Baseball Team on Friday. The following is a look at one honoree included from Ryan.

Co-Utility Player of the Year

Jake Simpson: Ryan, P/CF, Sr.

Simpson was a bright spot in a tough season for the Raiders, both as a pitcher and center fielder. The Navarro JC signee tallied 76 strikeouts and a 2.85 ERA to earn first team all-district 6-5A honors as a pitcher while also driving in 10 runs and drawing 18 walks at the plate to post a .438 on-base percentage.