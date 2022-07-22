ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin, PA

Hawkins Village demolished; new complex to have community-friendly design

By Chandi Chapman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANKIN, Pa. — Hawkins Village in Rankin is now torn down, and the Allegheny County housing complex is being rebuilt. What will the new Hawkins Village look like? Watch the video above. Jonathan Glance, an architect with LGA Partners, said they want to make Hawkins Village a place...

mark may
4d ago

These houses lasted over 59 years! I bet the new ones will be destroyed within 5 years! Have to be remodeled excessively! And a haven for drugs and crime! It’s a total waste of taxpayer money

Janet Schlemmer
3d ago

Build n destroyed If people are just given things it means little to nothing to them. It’s so sad. Such a shame. Without personal pride n families it’s a waste . No one will sweep the porch n plants flowers n make a home. No dads will get up n go to week each day n show kids how to be a man n daddy’.

