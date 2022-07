This 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on July 25th 2022 with a list price $249,500. Charming Vt Log Home Walk into true VT living as you walk up and into his one bedroom, 1 bath home offers a large open eat in kitchen with butcher block counters, on 3 acres sits along side a sweet stream that connects to the Gihon River. This quant authentic log home is ready to welcome you. Do you enjoy walking your dog or ride your bicycle through the woods the trails on this 3 acres awaits!!! A great home, don’t let this pass you bye. Move in ready!!

HYDE PARK, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO