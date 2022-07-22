ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Aaron Civale out until August due to wrist setback

By Zac Wassink
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Last week and ahead of the MLB All-Star break, the Cleveland Guardians placed right-handed starting pitcher Aaron Civale on the 15-day injured list with what was said at the time to be a sprained right wrist that he suffered while facing the Chicago White Sox on July 13.

The Guardians provided an update on Civale's condition ahead of Friday's series opener at those same White Sox.

According to Joe Noga of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, hand specialists Dr. Thomas Graham and Dr. Jason Genin evaluated Civale earlier this week and determined the 27-year-old is dealing with a ligament sprain and inflammation in his right wrist. While Civale is expected to remain sidelined until some point in August, the Guardians added that he responded well to an anti-inflammatory injection and could resume throwing as early as this coming week.

No exact timetable for his potential return to the big-league rotation was given.

It's largely been a season to forget for Civale, who missed time this spring because of a strained glute muscle and who recently hit the IL at 2-5 with a 6.17 ERA across 12 starts. As for the 46-44 Guardians, they entered Friday's action trailing the first-place Minnesota Twins by two games in the American League Central standings.

