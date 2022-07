Biking to work yesterday I found myself grateful for a mere 80-something degrees and 78 percent humidity — a sure sign we’ve been going through something together, Denver. Never before have I actively basked in the relative chill of a climate I associate more with a summer I spent as a radio station intern on the Gulf Coast of Florida than with most of my life on the high plains. Such is life after a brutal week or two in the high 90s.

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO