Jackson County, GA

Teen safe after being swept away on North Oconee River in Jackson County

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
A massive search took place late Thursday for a teenager swept away on the North Oconee River in Jackson County after the river had risen to a dangerous level due to heavy rains.

The girl was found safe, but the situation was so dangerous that the outcome appeared grim, according to Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum.

The incident began, the sheriff said, at about 8:30 p.m. when two 17-year-old girls from Lawrenceville were riding the float tubes near nightfall on the rapids at Hurricane Shoals Park.

"At the shoals there are a lot of rapids and at the bottom it makes a left turn and that's where you get out," Mangum said. "The one girl got out and she told the other to get out, but I think she didn't know how deep the water was and was afraid."

At that point the teen continued down river on the fast current. Sheriff's deputies and volunteers began arriving after help was called.

"It scared me bad because when I saw the river, I thought if she doesn't stay on the tube, we'll find a body," Mangum said.

The sheriff sent a deputy downstream to the bridge at Woods Bridge Road, but the girl had apparently already passed this point, Magnum said.

"A homeowner there had heard somebody shouting for help. He went out with a flashlight, but didn't see her," the sheriff said.

Near Apple Valley Road there is a business along the river that dredges for sand near a dead-end road called Smith Lane, Mangum said.

"The dredging equipment is there and when she saw it she thought she could get out, and she did," the sheriff said, explaining the teen found a home, where she was able to notify people of her whereabouts at about 10 p.m.

"Thank God, she was OK," Mangum said.

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

