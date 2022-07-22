ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL training camp PUP tracker: Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Saints' Michael Thomas among notable players sidelined

By Cody Benjamin, Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraining camps are getting underway around the NFL, but some teams are already battling big-name injuries. Already we have players being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, meaning they are ineligible to practice because of injuries suffered prior to camp. Players on PUP during camp can be activated...

CBS Sports

NBA free agency: Cavaliers make Collin Sexton three-year offer, but he's unlikely to take it, per report

A year ago, Collin Sexton looked like a potential max player. He'd just averaged 24.3 points per game in his third NBA season, and with Evan Mobley inbound, it wasn't hard to imagine him at the front of a Cavaliers renaissance. Instead, he suffered a torn meniscus and missed most of the season. Darius Garland supplanted him as Cleveland's primary ball-handler, and the Cavaliers made it back to the postseason without him.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL training camp bold predictions: Jimmy Garoppolo changes NFC West teams, Packers trade for receiver

Training camps are underway across the NFL. Now it's only a matter of time before the real games begin. Until then, all eyes are on the big names and tight position battles around the league. Some clubs boast more drama than others, especially when it comes to quarterback competitions. But all 32 enter the summer believing they can make some level of noise in 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Avoids PUP list

Toney (knee) hasn't been placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The Giants haven't commented on expectations for his participation, but this suggests Toney will practice in some capacity the first week of training camp. He wore a non-contact jersey during June minicamp, after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee earlier this offseason. Fellow Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) is one of the players on the PUP list to start camp, leaving Kenny Golladay, Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton as the top candidates for first-team snaps.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Joseph Ossai: Not on PUP list

Ossai (knee) did not need to go on the PUP list at the start of training camp, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports. This is a bit of a pleasant surprise after Ossai missed all of his rookie season with a knee injury, and then had another minor procedure in May. The Bengals drafted Ossai in the third round in 2021, hoping to add another explosive edge rusher.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Placed on 10-day IL

Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist contusion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper will head to the injured list, retroactive to Sunday, after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday versus the Pirates. The first baseman was forced to miss the last two games with the injury and will now be away from the team until August 3 at the soonest. Lewin Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday to replace Cooper on the active roster.
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Exits with apparent injury

Witt was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Witt went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was replaced in the field for the top of the second inning for undisclosed reasons. The 22-year-old's departure is presumed to be related to some type of injury, and the Royals should provide an update in the near future.
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Reports to camp, could sign soon?

Samuel reported to training camp Tuesday, with 49ers GM John Lynch saying the team is "focused on getting something done," Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. This doesn't necessarily mean Samuel will be a full participant, as he may avoid more strenuous activities that involve more injury risk if he doesn't have a long-term contract in hand. Both parties seem more optimistic than reports earlier this offseason suggested, after Samuel reportedly asked to be traded in April. His contract is part of the issue, but Samuel may also be hesitant to take a lot of snaps at running back, knowing it can hurt his longevity and future contract value. The Niners put him in the backfield far more starting midway through last season, and they continued the trend later on even when Elijah Mitchell was healthy. Samuel put up huge numbers throughout, averaging 110.3 receiving yards over his first eight games before scoring nine TDs (seven rushing) over his final eight. He's probably right that it's in his best interest to play wide receiver full-time if he can dominate through the air the way he did for most of last season, but he'd still be a clear favorite to lead NFL WRs in carries if that happens. Samuel will now catch passes from Trey Lance, with coach Kyle Shanahan confirming Tuesday that the team has moved on from Jimmy Garoppolo and won't have him participating in practice.
CBS Sports

Saints' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Battling illness as camp opens

Kpassagnon (illness) was placed on the active/non-football illness list Tuesday, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports. New Orleans placed both Kpassagnon and tight end Nick Vannett on the active/non-football illness list to open training camp. Kpassagnon can be removed from this list at any time and will be eligible to practice as soon as that happens.
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Activated from IL

Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Nate Hairston: Starts camp on NFI list

Hairston (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday. Hairston will be sidelined as the Vikings begin training camp. Once healthy, the 28-year-old cornerback will compete for a depth spot in Minnesota's secondary.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Dealing with torn MCL

Matz has been diagnosed with a torn left MCL, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Matz landed on the 15-day injured list with a knee issue Sunday and will visit with the team surgeon Monday to determine whether he'll require a procedure to address the issue. Manager Oliver Marmol didn't rule out the possibility of Matz returning to the field this season, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list. Marmol said that the team will be able to use a four-man rotation until early August since Dakota Hudson (neck) seems to be closing in on a return.
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Lands on PUP list

The Giants placed Shepard (Achilles) on the PUP list Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Shepard had a lengthy history of lower-body injuries even before he tore his Achilles in Week 15 last season. He started jogging again toward the end of May and isn't ready to practice at the beginning of training camp. Once he's ready, Shepard could face snap competition in the slot from 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney and 2022 second-rounder Wan'Dale Robinson.
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Requires season-ending surgery

Duvall, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, will undergo surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Duvall exited Saturday's contest with left wrist discomfort, but he's since been diagnosed with a torn tendon sheath and will be out for the rest of 2022. The 33-year-old will finish the campaign with a .213/.276/.401 slash line, 12 home runs, and 36 RBI in 86 games.
CBS Sports

Packers' Dallin Leavitt: Headed to Green Bay

Leavitt signed a contract with the Packers on Monday. Leavitt was waived by the Raiders on Wednesday after he registered career highs in tackles (35) and both defensive (233) and special-teams (347) snaps over 16 games in 2021. The 27-year-old should play a key role for Green Bay special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who served as Las Vegas' interim head coach for 13 games last year.
CBS Sports

Jets' Tevin Coleman: Lands on NFI list

Coleman (undisclosed) has been placed on the active/non-football illness list, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. The report notes that Coleman, who sustained an unspecified injury away from the team facility, can be removed from the list at any time during training camp. Once he re-takes the field, Coleman will look to secure a depth role in the Jets' backfield behind Breece Hall and Michael Carter.
CBS Sports

Bills' Jamison Crowder: Dealing with soreness

Crowder (undisclosed) will not practice Tuesday due to soreness, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Coach Sean McDermott considers Crowder "day-to-day." The veteran slot specialist has now missed two consecutive practices, but there's not yet any indication that he's dealing with a potential long-term issue. As long as Crowder remains sidelined it will mean increased opportunities for other wideouts to handle reps behind Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, including Isaiah McKenzie and rookie fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir. Crowder is said to be competing with McKenzie for the key starting role in the slot.
CBS Sports

Giants' Matthew Boyd: Tosses side session

Boyd (elbow) threw a bullpen session Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Boyd was shut down in mid-June after feeling discomfort in his elbow while rehabbing from left flexor tendon surgery, but he's finally received clearance to throw off a mound. The team figures to watch the southpaw closely over the next few days to determine whether he can progress in his rehab.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Nick Vespi: Called up Monday

Vespi was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Vespi will return to the big leagues after being sent down July 6. The left-hander owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 13.1 innings in 12 appearances with the Orioles this season. Rico Garcia was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports

Giants' Angel Rondon: Jettisoned from 40-man roster

Rondon was designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Rondon was claimed off waivers by San Francisco in mid-July, but he never made it to the majors with the organization. He made only two appearances with Triple-A Sacramento and could remain there if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
