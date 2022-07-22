ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundays on State Street returns downtown this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With only a few more weekends to enjoy summertime in Chicago, the Loop Alliance is bringing back "Sundays on State Street."

This Sunday you can catch a special dance group that has grown to be more than just a team.

"Since we're a family, we treat each other as family, and we talk to each other as family, and we look at each other as family. That's why we say we're in a dance family and we do everything the same," said Ramiyah Walls.

Walls is the captain of "Too Much Swagg."

You can catch them at 3 p.m. at the Randolph tent.

They're one of dozens of performers, vendors, restaurants, and more set to take over the downtown area Sunday.

CBS Chicago

Rogers Park 'taco crawl' boosts local businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finding a good taco in Rogers Park is easy, but trying them all proves to be more difficult.That's what inspired the Rogers Park Business Alliance's annual taco crawl this past Thursday.Sandi Price, executive director of Rogers Park Business Alliance, said the association reaches out to businesses between Devon and Howard Street. "We reach out to the restaurants in that area and ask them if they'd be interested in participating," Price said. "They obviously agree to make tacos for however many people we sell tickets for."For both the businesses and the patrons, participation is on a first-come, first-serve...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses

Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Sundays on State' draws more than 100,000 to the Loop over the weekend, up 72% from last year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Locals and visitors are excited to get back in the Loop, at least that's what the numbers tell us.More than 113,000 people went to Sundays on State Street over the weekend. Organizers said that's up 72% from last year and up 55% compared to 2019.There are still three more events this summer on August 7th, 21st and September 4th. You can catch local vendors and performers on State Street, between Lake and Monroe. 
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
WGN TV

Celebrating 40 years of Soul Children of Chicago

Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago have been a Chicago source of soulful sounds for forty years. To celebrate their anniversary, they are doing what they do best, and that is gathering people for a concert in Millennium Park. Giving us the details is Walt Whitman. Wednesday, July...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Bike Giveaway For Kids Being Held On East Side This Week

EAST SIDE — Community groups are coming together to give kids free bikes on the Far Southeast Side. Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) and other groups are hosting a bike giveaway 4 p.m. Wednesday at ​​William K. New Sullivan Elementary School, 8331 S. Mackinaw Ave. Fifty bikes with helmets for kids 10 and younger will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers said. The giveaway will continue until all the bikes are gone.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Taste of Lincoln Avenue returns this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If there's one thing to love about Chicago in the summer it's all of the festivals. And this weekend we hope you're hungry.The Taste of Lincoln Avenue returns for its 38th year.The street festival features live music and dozens of food and art vendors. The "Whiskies on Lincoln" tasting session will be featured Saturday.The festival reopens Saturday and Sunday starting at noon, on Lincoln Avenue between Fullerton and Wrightwood.Entry is free, but a $10 donation is suggested. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Despite shootings down overall in Chicago, some North Side neighborhoods see increase

CHICAGO (CBS) – Over the weekend, 64 people were shot in Chicago.The city's top cop said that's actually much better than the violence we saw during the same weekend last year.But CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey found the picture on the North Side of the city tells a different story.CPD Superintendent David Brown was right. Shootings are down citywide this year compared to 2021, but on the North Side, shootings are actually on the rise.One stretch of Division Street in Old Town was uneventful on Monday.But two women shot in an alley along the popular nightlife strip were two of...
CHICAGO, IL
#State Street#Dance#The Loop Alliance
CBS Chicago

Construction begins on new industrial facility in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Back of the Yards neighborhood will soon have quite a few new positions to fill; all of them tied to a new industrial facility near 43rd and Morgan streets.The new building will feature more than 78,000 square feet of space, available for leasing at the beginning of next year. Officials broke ground on the project Monday morning.Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) said there was no way she would miss the ceremony."This is one of the first meetings that I took when I was appointed, was with [executive vice president Eddie Adler] and the Missner Group, and hearing about what they had planned, and what was already in the works," she said. "That there would be an opportunity for me to be literally at the groundbreaking of this new building was very exciting."No word yet on any possible tenants for the new facility.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago leaders push bid for 2024 Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago is moving forward with its bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.City and state leaders came together Tuesday morning to talk about why Chicago is the best city to host the event, as officials from the Democratic National Committee's convention site selection team visit possible venues for the event.Chicago is competing with New York, Atlanta, and Houston for the 2024 convention.Mayor Lori Lightfoot was the first to speak at a press conference in the Fulton Market District. She started by saying Chicago is the only choice and place where the convention can shine."I just want to tell...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Civic

Garfield Park limestone townhomes, built in 1895

Garfield Park limestone townhomes, built in 1895.ThanHowWhy. Photo by [me](https://instagram.com/brickofchicago) of 229-241 N Sacramento Ave. These attached townhomes were built in 1895 by an unknown developer (the permit was impossible to read). They're quite typical of 1890s housing with the mix of rooflines, rough stone, and heavy arched entries. You can see some other less grand examples of 1890s attached housing along Fulton to the north. Attached townhomes and rowhouses became much more scarce in Chicago after 1900 as building codes changed to require thick shared walls to combat the spread of fire - at that point it was just cheaper to build separate buildings with the typical 4 foot firebreak in between. Garfield Park has many wonderful examples of rowhouses and townhomes from before these codes changed. Also, shoutout to the guy selling snowcones at this intersection. It was a hot day and that blue raspberry hit the spot, all for just one dollar! (u/ThanHowWhy)
CHICAGO, IL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
CBS Chicago

'Deaf Welcome Studios' opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A new studio is focusing on bringing entertainment to the deaf community.Deaf Welcome Studios will have a ribbon cutting  Monday afternoon at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora.The studio will offer sign language services, translation and original content and production to better reach the signing community.The grand opening comes during Disability Pride Month.
AURORA, IL
Austin Weekly News

Black-owned company to bring 6 grocers to South, West sides

Two years after a grocery chain abruptly closed its doors to South Side neighbors, a Black-owned company will use city funding to bring the store back to the community — and it’s not stopping there. Yellow Banana, which owns and operates grocery stores under the Save A Lot...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

There is such a thing as a free lunch

100,000 meals are being given to Chicago kids in the Lunchbox Chicago Pilot Program. The age-old saying that there isn’t such a thing likely has roots in Chicago’s saloons that were giving free lunch to customers — as long as they paid for drinks. This summer in Chicago, the Obama Presidential Center, which doesn’t open until 2025, is giving the city a taste of the type of community programming it’ll be bringing to the city. The Lunchbox Chicago Pilot Program has a goal of handing out 100,000 meals this summer to Chicago children up to age 18. Michael Strautmanis of the Obama Foundation spoke with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the origin of the program and the partnership with community groups like After School Matters, the Gary Comer Youth Center, and the YMCA.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body found on CTA tracks in South Loop

CHICAGO - A person was found dead on the CTA L tracks Tuesday morning in the South Loop. Police found him lying unresponsive on the tracks shared by the Green and Orange lines around 5:37 a.m. in the 1600 block of South State Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Italian-American group to discuss plan to bring Columbus statue back to Arrigo Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Italian-American group is meeting at Arrigo Park to map out their next plan, to get a Christopher Columbus statue put back in place at the park.They will be at the park in Little Italy, near Racine and Harrison, at 11 a.m.They say Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised to put the statue back a year ago.It has been two years, since the statue was removed, amid widespread civil unrest.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Momentum grows in calls for reform at Moms Demand Action​ for Highland Park meeting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS)-- Since the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre, momentum has been building, and membership has been soaring, for grassroots organizations like Moms Demand Action. They are pushing for gun reform and a ban on assault rifles. As CBS 2's Carlie De Mar reported, a new members' meeting of the Highland Park and Deerfield chapter of Moms Demand Action was held Tuesday evening. Nearby, the memorials to the seven lives lost in the parade massacre are still standing – and people continue to come and pay their respects. The message was clear from the organizers — you don't...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows moment when tornado plowed through Naperville strip mall this past weekend

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- New surveillance video shows a tornado flinging around plywood and pieces of buildings like toys in Naperville. AS CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, many business owners at the strip mall on the northeast corner of Route 59 and 95th Street consider themselves lucky. Most were not there as the new surveillance video picked up some intense moments from the twister early Saturday morning.
NAPERVILLE, IL
