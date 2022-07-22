Sundays on State Street returns downtown this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With only a few more weekends to enjoy summertime in Chicago, the Loop Alliance is bringing back "Sundays on State Street."
This Sunday you can catch a special dance group that has grown to be more than just a team.
"Since we're a family, we treat each other as family, and we talk to each other as family, and we look at each other as family. That's why we say we're in a dance family and we do everything the same," said Ramiyah Walls.
Walls is the captain of "Too Much Swagg."
You can catch them at 3 p.m. at the Randolph tent.
They're one of dozens of performers, vendors, restaurants, and more set to take over the downtown area Sunday.
