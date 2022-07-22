Former Rockets Assistant Will Weaver Named Head Coach In Paris

Former Houston Rockets assistant Will Weaver was named as head coach for Paris Basketball of the LNB Pro A league.

HOUSTON — After spending the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with the Houston Rockets, Will Weaver is embarking on a new journey.

Weaver received his third head coaching job of his career when the Paris Basketball of the LNB Pro A league hired him on Friday. Weaver's last head coaching job took place during the 2019-20 campaign in the NBL for the Sydney Kings.

As a coach who has nearly a decade of serving as an assistant in the NBA, Weaver is looking forward to applying the lessons learned throughout his career in hopes of finding success in Paris.

Communication is one of the attributes Weaver is looking forward to utilizing next season. A coaching characteristic Weaver exerted during his short stint with the Rockets.

"As an assistant coach, your responsibilities are directed towards specific players or parts of the game," Weaver said on The Benas Podcast . "When I was with the Rockets, I focused on Alperen Sengun, K.J. Martin and Jae'Sean Tate. I was in communication with them during games to anticipate things we talked about or watched on film."

Weaver left coach Stephen Silas' staff in May, alongside Jeff Hornacek. He joined the Rockets as an assistant after finishing as a runner-up for the Oklahoma City Thunder head coaching job — which went to Mark Daigneault in 2020.

Before joining the Rockets, Weaver's NBA coaching experience took place with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

In 2019, Weaver received the NBA G League Coach of the Year award as coach of the Long Island Nets. Weaver led the Nets to a 34-16 record and led Long Island to the G League Finals, where the franchise fell 2-1 to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN