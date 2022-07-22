ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Wichita Falls Development to take over management of Farmers Market

By Curtis Jackson
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After an increase in the Wichita Falls Farmers Market rent in order to make repairs and improvements to the facility, several residents have taken to social media to express their concerns.

In a statement released Friday, Downtown Wichita Falls Development officials are saying they will not be renewing the lease with the Farmers Market Association. The increase is still in place, this just means that Downtown Wichita Falls Development will be taking the Farmers Market back over and will be covering the costs themselves.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development Board President Becky Raeke said after negotiating with Farmers Market Association members , an agreement could not be made.

“The lease that we had previously offered to the Farmers Market Association, not the individual vendors, has been withdrawn which means that we’ll just be dealing with individual vendors from here on out,” Raeke said.

Back in February of 2021, the Farmers Market Association took over management of the Farmers Market, that is until a rent increase was voted on and approved by Wichita Falls City Councilors , sparking a heated debate on social media with comments from the Farmers Market Association President who claims he had no prior knowledge of this decision.

But in another comment, a screenshot was shared showing that Downtown Wichita Falls Development officials reached out to the president asking to meet in which he declined to do so.

“They’re their own organization, so you know we don’t determine what their purpose is or where they go or what they do. We do wish them the best and we really are here for the interest of the individual vendors that come down,” Raeke said.

Raeke said the stall fees will remain $20 for producers and $25 for non-producers, while also sharing half the profits made from stall fees and rentals with the city which will be used for facility upkeep in order to ensure the Farmers Market doors stay open for years to come.

Watermelon Fest is set to kick off on Saturday, July 23, at the Farmers Market from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more details, click here.

