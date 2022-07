Raleigh, N.C. — With a flick of the wrist, disc golf has become a visible sport here in the Triangle, where a world champion now resides. Oliver Beavers, who turns 10 later this year, competed in the PDGA Junior World Championship earlier this month in Peoria, Ill., and won first place in the division for kids ages 10 and under. There were around 28 competitors over the four-round tournament, and Oliver finished 27-under par, one of his best scores so far.

