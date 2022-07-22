ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Firm at center of fake signature investigation collected $218K from two governor hopefuls

By Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
LANSING — A company under investigation by the state Attorney General's Office was paid more than $218,000 to collect signatures for two Republican gubernatorial candidates who were disqualified from the ballot, reports filed Thursday and Friday show.

The reports show that Donna Brandenburg's campaign paid First Choice Contracting LLC of Warren $155,504, and Mike Brown's campaign paid the firm $63,410.

Brandenburg and Brown were among five Republican candidates for governor disqualified from the Aug. 2 primary ballot after the Bureau of Elections determined the nominating petitions they submitted contained thousands of forged signatures.

The Free Press reported June 16 that police earlier that day raided the Warren residence of Shawn Wilmoth, who is listed on a 2022 corporate record for First Choice filed with the state of Michigan and whose residential address is the same as the address listed for the firm on public records.

Wilmoth has not returned calls from the Free Press.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who was also disqualified from the ballot because of fraudulent signatures and is now running as a write-in candidate, alleged in a June lawsuit that Wilmoth was also involved in his failed signature effort. The suit alleges that a company Craig hired, In Field Strategies of Delaware, "secretly" and "recklessly" subcontracted with a company headed by Wilmoth, who has a criminal conviction related to signature fraud.

Amber McCann, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Dana Nessel, said Friday she has no update on the status of the investigation into the forged signatures.

Brown, a Michigan State Police captain who sought the GOP nomination for governor, said he turned over all his records related to First Choice to attorney general investigators several weeks ago. He said he will also likely file a civil lawsuit against the company.

"I sleep easy at night not expecting a dime back," Brown said.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @paulegan4. Read more on Michigan politics and sign up for our elections newsletter.

Comments / 53

AMERICA FIRST@??
3d ago

And bets on how fast or far an actual “ investigation” by Michigan’s AG office will go? Next up.. a VOTING signature gathering company, who’s own has a history of fraudulent signature collection… how is this company allowed to continue to stay in business? Where is the State election bureau or the SOS on this “ investigation?” CRICKETS … that where. These people ALL belong behind bars.

Reply(6)
24
T Char
4d ago

All the signature gathers who did fake signatures need to go to prison for treason.

Reply(8)
46
yataheigh
4d ago

solid case of fraudulent activity. secretary of state gave them a business license, right..?

Reply(8)
26
