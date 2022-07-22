ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rose, TX

'You got 3 minutes to get ready and get out': 85-year-old thankful for first responders who helped her evacuate Chalk Mountain fire

WFAA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GLEN ROSE, Texas — Glen Rose resident Carolyn Bybee was getting ready to tend to her yard when police knocked on her door Monday. They were there to warn the 85-year-old about the Chalk Mountain Fire that was fast approaching...

