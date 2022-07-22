Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Announces Anime Series

PlayStation's next acquisition might be a huge one. There were rumors earlier this year that PlayStation was preparing to match Xbox's larger acquisitions of Activision-Blizzard and Bethesda with its own acquisition of Square Enix, the makers of series like Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts. At the time, we pointed out that Square Enix had some bloat in the form of a few western studios that Sony would probably not be interested in, and thus would get in the way of any potential deal. Since then, Square Enix has sold these studios -- Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal -- and the IP associated with them. There's nothing wrong with these studios, but there's little reason Sony would want to add them to PlayStation. When Square Enix sold these studios to Embracer, it was speculated that this could have been a trimming of the fat to make Square Enix more appealing to potential suitors, primarily Sony. All of this brings us to today, to new speculation that PlayStation is acquiring Square Enix.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO