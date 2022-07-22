ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Announces Anime Series

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeanu Reeves is a legend in Hollywood, having brought to life the likes of Neo from Matrix, Ted from Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, and John Wick from the titular film series. Now, it seems that Reeves is about to enter a new medium as his comic series, BOOM! Studios' BRZRKR,...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

David Warner, Star of Titanic, Tron, Star Trek, and The Omen, Dies at 80

David Warner, the British actor who has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including Titanic and The Omen, has died of cancer-related illness at age 80. Warner's family reported the news "with an overwhelmingly heavy hart," according to The Guardian. The family's statement reads, "Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity … He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Tony Dow, Leave It to Beaver Star, Dies at 77

UPDATE: TMZ brings word that the post has now been deleted and that Dow's management confirms he's still alive. CBS News brings word directly from Dow's wife Lauren Dow, that the actor is still alive for the time being. Our original story follows. Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver on...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga Announced

Marvel Legendary will continue its expansion into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last week, Upper Deck Entertainment announced that it would publish Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga, a new Marvel Legendary expansion featuring characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new set continues a sub-line that started with a "Marvel Studios: Phase 1" box and was continued earlier this year with a new Guardians of the Galaxy mini-expansion. Assumably, this will be a big box expansion, which would be the first large expansion for Marvel Legendary in over four years. No other details were announced about the game, but you can see the initial announcement down below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Leave It To Beaver Star Tony Dow Reportedly Still Alive, Despite Initial Reports of His Death

Earlier today came word that star Tony Dow, best known for playing Wally Cleaver on the beloved sitcom Leave it to Beaver, had passed away after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. The news of Dow's death was revealed on his Official Facebook Page, where they wrote that he passed away this morning. In the wake of that post however it has been revealed that Dow has not actually passed away. TMZ brings word that the post has now been deleted and that Dow's management confirms he's still alive. CBS News brings word directly from Dow's wife Lauren Dow, that the actor is still alive for the time being.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Matt Kindt
Person
Keanu Reeves
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Says Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock are Best Friends

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to be one of Marvel's most action-packed shows yet, featuring the debut of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and plenty of others within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some speculation as to which characters set to appear has popped up here and there, but the final trailer for the Disney+ show released at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend confirms Charlie Cox's Daredevil will have a role in the series in some shape, way, or form. According to Maslany, Walters and Matt Murdock are the best of pals.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

TBS Cancels Long-Running Series After Seven Seasons

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is about to come to a close. On Monday, TBS announced that the fan-favorite late night series will be ending after a total of seven seasons, and will not be returning in the fall. Full Frontal made history for being one of the few late night shows with a female host, and has aired over 200 episodes since its premiere in February of 2016. The series, which is hosted by former The Daily Show correspondent Samantha Bee, covered a wide variety of political and cultural subjects. The show's official Twitter account broke the news, writing "After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We're so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn't wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

PlayStation Rumor Teases Massive Acquisition

PlayStation's next acquisition might be a huge one. There were rumors earlier this year that PlayStation was preparing to match Xbox's larger acquisitions of Activision-Blizzard and Bethesda with its own acquisition of Square Enix, the makers of series like Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts. At the time, we pointed out that Square Enix had some bloat in the form of a few western studios that Sony would probably not be interested in, and thus would get in the way of any potential deal. Since then, Square Enix has sold these studios -- Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal -- and the IP associated with them. There's nothing wrong with these studios, but there's little reason Sony would want to add them to PlayStation. When Square Enix sold these studios to Embracer, it was speculated that this could have been a trimming of the fat to make Square Enix more appealing to potential suitors, primarily Sony. All of this brings us to today, to new speculation that PlayStation is acquiring Square Enix.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Jeopardy! Reveals News About Replacement Hosts After Alex Trebek's Death

Jeopardy! appears poised to keep its dual hosts for its 39th season. Deadline reports co-guest hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are negotiating to continue splitting the duties when the popular game show returns for Season 39. Sony Pictures TV, which produces Jeopardy!, wouldn't comment on the report, but if it turns out to be true, would mean fans would get to enjoy another season of the duo, which became a hit with fans. After the passing of longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, producer Mike Richards was named the show's new host. However, he stepped down from the role after only one day of tapings.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Roblox Removes Iconic "Oof" Sound and Fans Are Furious

Today extracts a heavy toll as it has been confirmed that the "Oof" sound from Roblox is being removed from the game. Roblox is one of the most popular games out there, largely filling the same space as Minecraft as a place for people of all ages to really utilize their imagination. Players can make their own games, participate in ones from other creators, and experience something that's largely not present in many other games in the same way as Roblox. As the game continues to grow, it is finding new ways to monetize itself and create both profitability and sustainability, something that has caused controversy.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

ZDF Studios Boards Charlene McKenna Thriller ‘Clean Sweep,’ Set for Sundance Now and RTE (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Adding to its growing roster of overseas drama titles, Germany’s ZDF Studios has snagged international distribution rights to “Clean Sweep,” a six-part Irish thriller which is set to premiere on Sundance Now and Irish public broadcaster RTÉ. “Clean Sweep” stars Charlene McKenna, Captain Swing in “Peaky Blinders,” in a crime drama told from the point-of-view of the killer who is also, unusually, a self-sacrificing mother and wife. Filming is now underway. McKenna, whose credits take in “Bloodlands” and “Vienna Blood,” plays Shelly Mohan, a woman living a quiet life in Western Ireland as a housewife...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Daredevil Fans Hope Born Again Will Be TV-MA on Disney+

The minds at Marvel are actively working on are bringing Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode series set to hit Disney+ Spring 2024. Though the confirmation of the show itself was some of the biggest news to come out of this year's San Diego Comic-Con, fans are hoping to see the series carry a similar to tone to the Netflix series before it.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Adult Swim Cancels Three Busy Debras After Two Seasons

An adult swim live-action favorite isn't coming back for Season 3. The network announced that Three Busy Debras would be bowing out after Season 2. The wild show was created by Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha. It followed three ladies named Debra who got into wild hijinks in the sleepy town of Lemoncurd. Praised for its offbeat humor and surreal takes on genre episodes, the series ran for two years. All of Three Busy Debras is available to stream on HBO Max and the adult swim app. On Twitter, Honig, Stonoha, and Jouhari thanked the fans for an incredible ride. (They also included some fun nods to the continuity of the series and asked fans to toast to the show with a traditional milk with lemon wedge.) Check out the message down below!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Me Time Trailer Starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall Released

Netflix just revealed a new trailer for Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg's latest movie Me Time. Regina Hall stars alongside the duo as Hart plays a father tasked with taking care of his kids as his wife runs her architecture business. When his oldest friend in the world asks him to attend his 44th birthday, Hall's character presses her husband to go enjoy himself for once. With his family's blessing, Hart's mild-mannered teacher branches out. At first, it's normal hijinks around town. But, when Wahlberg's party animal re-enters the picture, the stunts become outrageous. Hart ends up getting mauled by a mountain lion, jumping off a cliff in a squirrel suit, and getting his finger almost chopped off in the short runtime of this trailer. So, check out all the madness for yourself down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Daredevil: Born Again's 18-Episode Order May Change the MCU Forever

It's been pretty evident since the events Spider-Man: No Way Home that Daredevil (Charlie Cox) would have an extended role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As confirmed by the latest trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the character will appear at some point during the courtroom comedy. But that's not all — the character is reportedly appearing in Echo next summer and a year from then will appear in his own self-titled series, Daredevil: Born Again.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Confirms Directors for Blade, Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts

Three upcoming Marvel Studios films have found their directors. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Mahershala Ali's Blade will be directed by Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli); Captain America: New World Order's director is Julius Onah (Luce), and Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) is directing Thunderbolts. All three films were officially announced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige during Marvel's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday night, and help round out Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Blade is set for a November 3, 2023 release, followed by Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024, and Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat Actor Shares Cryptic Tweet Fueling Sequel Speculation

A sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat movie is in the works, but it remains to be seen if one character, in particular, will be returning. If you haven't seen the movie yet, then this next bit will be a substantial spoiler. In the film, Kung Lao dies at the hands of Shang Tsung. A Shaolin monk, Kung Lao plays not only a major part in the game series, but in the first movie itself. That said, if you're familiar with Mortal Kombat, you'll know there are plenty of opportunities for him to return in future movies. It may not be likely, but it's certainly possible.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix Adds More New Games for July 2022

Netflix is adding two new video games to its subscription platform today: Before Your Eyes and Mahjong Solitaire. These are rolling out globally to all customers on iOS and Android devices -- which is where all games on Netflix can be played -- and mark just the latest additions to the growing catalog of video games on Netflix. Just last week, Netflix added Into the Breach to its service and is poised to add even more games in August 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Stranger Things' David Harbour Was Happy With Hopper's Death in Season 3

Stranger Things star David Harbour says that he was happy with Hopper's death in Season 3. The Netflix actor spoke to Variety about his role on the massive hit. A lot of fans were dismayed by the ambiguity around Hopper at the end of Season 3. (It only enhances the situation that Starcourt's season is one of the most polarizing entries in Stranger Things.) However, Harbour says that he would have been fine with the sheriff shuffling off of the mortal coil to protect the kids and the city. His character seemed very unhappy throughout season 3 and a clean break could have been satisfying in a way. Unfortunately, there would have been a small riot if that was the end for Hopper in Stranger Things. So, maybe it was for the best that the Russia plot line got some love during Stranger Things 4. Check out everything he had to say on the matter down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Ready for Mitsuri's Season 3 Fight

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is gearing up for Mitsuri Kanroji's big fight in the anime's third season! The second season of the anime adaptation wrapped up its run earlier this year with the end of the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series. This arc had introduced Tanjiro Kamado and the others to a whole new level of threats still left to make their move, and the series is only heating up even further with even more threats coming our way. But there will be even stronger fighters jump into the thick of things too.
COMICS

