ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Neck, NY

Family Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks Off Long Island

NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn explosion sunk a boat off Kings Point on Long Island's north shore and sent a family of six to the hospital, local officials said. The parents and a 5-year-old girl were tossed by the...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Man who drowned in Hudson River after falling off boat is ID’d

State Police have identified the 42-year-old man who drowned Saturday after he fell off the back of a boat that was docking Saturday in the Hudson River near Englewood Cliffs. The New York Police Department’s harbor unit recovered the body of Olawale Ismaila Olaniyan about an hour after he plunged into the river at about 8:40 p.m., authorities said.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kings Point, NY
City
Great Neck, NY
Great Neck, NY
Crime & Safety
HuntingtonNow

Updated: Condo Catches Fire in Centerport

A condo at Courtyard Circle in Centerport caught fire Monday afternoon, eyewitnesses said. Firefighters from Centerport, Huntington, Halesite, Greenlawn and Melville were among the units that responded. Rob Schwartz, founder of the Bald Eagles of Centerport group, said he noted that three young eagles who have recently begun flying around...
CENTERPORT, NY
longisland.com

Mack Truck Strikes BMW Before Hitting Home on Long Island

A Mack truck struck a BMW before hitting and damaging a home on Long Island. The incident took place in the hamlet of Riverside around 10:45 am, Monday, July 25 on Riverleigh Avenue. The driver of a 2022 BMW stopped on Riverleigh Avenue to a make right turn on Pine...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Sinks#Fire Department#Accident
Daily Voice

Docking Boat Passenger Slips, Drowns In Hudson River

A Nigerian man drowned in the Hudson River after falling off a docking boat, authorities said. The boat had made it into the Englewood Marina at the foot of the Palisades in Englewood Cliffs just north of the George Washington Bridge when he fell off shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

MANTOLOKING BRIDGE CAPSIZED VEHICLE

First responders on en route to rescue victims from a capsized boat near buoy 19 between Curtis Point and the Mantoloking Bridge. Two children are sitting on top of the capsized boat. We will update our page should new details become available.
MANTOLOKING, NJ
longisland.com

Boat Explodes on Long Island Sound, Mom & Son Ejected and Saved by Son on Jet Ski

The Public Information Office reports a Boat Fire that occurred in the Long Island Sound. According to police, a male, 42, started a 2006 22’ Four Winns boat, which exploded a short time later. The operator, female passenger, 41, and male juvenile, 5, were all ejected. Their son, 13, was in the vicinity on jet ski and responded to help the ejected family members. The male transported his wife and 5-year-old son to shore on the jet ski. Employees from the Steppingstone Marina responded and removed the son and daughter, 11, from the bow of the boat.
ACCIDENTS
greaterlongisland.com

Bay Shore’s Forum Diner is closing forever Aug. 6; COVID and inflation to blame

It’s a sad day for Bay Shore. After more than five decades on West Main Street, The Forum Diner is closing its doors Aug. 7. Whether celebrating a special occasion, catching up with loved ones, or grabbing some late night grub with friends, The Forum at 315 W. E. Main St. was a favorite gathering spot that locals young and old grew to love over the course of 52 years.
BAY SHORE, NY
NBC New York

French Bulldog Puppies Stolen From Long Island Building

A thief operating under the cover of darkness kidnapped seven puppies in a Long Island hamlet overnight, police said. The break-in occurred in Shirley around 3 a.m. Sunday, when police said French Bulldog puppies were stolen from a building on Concord Road. Police said the owner was asleep inside at...
SHIRLEY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy