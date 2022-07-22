ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DRF Bets Saratoga Promo Code: Grab Huge Weekend Bonus

By Charlie Kelly
New York Post
 4 days ago
Check out the DRF Bets Saratoga Promo Code. Getty Images

New customers can use the promo code STAKES to claim a great new customer offer for Saratoga 2022. Find out how to claim a first deposit match of $200, and get involved in the action this weekend.

DRF Bets offers a 100% first deposit bonus worth $200. New users who register and deposit exactly $200 receive an extra $200 in bonus cash.

To claim the bonus, you’ll need to deposit the $200 within 7 days of registering. Then you’ll have 7 days to wager your bonus funds. DRF Bets will revoke any of the bonus you haven’t used by that time. Please note: New customers must deposit $250 in order to receive the $250 first deposit bonus.

  • Already have an account with DRF? Check out more of the best horse racing betting sites.

Saratoga Races: The Preview

After a fantastic opening week at Saratoga, the weekend arrives with the G! Coaching Cub American Oaks as the pick of the bunch.

Secret Oath and Nest, the top-two finishers from the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks on May 6 at Churchill Downs, will square off once more in Saturday’s Grade 1, $500,000 Coaching Club American Oaks for 3-year-old fillies going nine furlongs at Saratoga Race Course.

This year’s running marks only the third time in the past 25 years where the first and second place finishers of the Kentucky Oaks have met again in the CCA Oaks. In the 2017 renewal, Abel Tasman built off her Kentucky Oaks conquest with a head score over Elate, while Oaks runner-up Daddys Lil Darling ran a non-threatening fifth.

Joining Secret Oath and Nest is fellow Kentucky Oaks alumna Nostalgic, who will search for her first Grade 1 win for Hall of Famer Bill Mott. By Medaglia d’Oro, who sired 2016 CCA Oaks winner Songbird, Nostalgic enters off a troubled tenth in the Kentucky Oaks four weeks following a rail-riding victory in the Grade 3 Gazelle at Aqueduct.

Week 2

(July 20)WednesdayGI A. P. Smithwick Memorial (Steeplechase) and Suzie O’Cain

Thursday – Rick Violette

Friday – GIII Lake George

Saturday – GIII Caress and GI Coaching Club American Oaks

Sunday – GII Shuvee

What is the DRF Bets promo code?

DRF Bets Promo Code STAKES

DRF Bets Promo$200 First Deposit Bonus

DRF bet Promo T&CsNew customers only. AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MS, MI, MN, MT, NE, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI and WY Only. Must be 18+ (21+ in AL, AZ, IA, IN, KS, NH, ND, WA). Full T&C apply

How to use your DRF Bets promo code

  1. Click above to claim your DRF Bets welcome bonus.
  2. Hit Join Now.
  3. Provide account and address details.
  4. When asked for a promo code, enter STAKES.
  5. Complete registration.
  6. Make your first deposit of $200.
  7. DRF Bets will match the amount in free bets .

