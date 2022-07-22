ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Secret’ mansion behind iconic Chateau Marmont lists for $30M

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
 4 days ago
A newly built hidden mansion perched above the famed Chateau Marmont has hit the market. Simon Berlyn

A “secret” mansion privately situated behind a set of gates above the famed Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles has listed for sale, asking $29.95 million.

Newly constructed, the estate has been pegged as a “modern retreat” boasting all the luxe amenities anyone can think of.

Features include panoramic views from Downtown LA to Century City, showcased through a wall of Fleetwood glass doors, the listing notes.

Sculpted by renowned West Coast designer Roman James, the estate is made up of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

“This house is a perfect example of finishes well balanced. It’s sexy and cool, but still feels like a place to call home,” Stefan Pommepuy of The Agency told The Post. “Roman James did a great job of pulling the expansive views into the home to create an intimate backdrop for moments alone or with guests, including all the features to meet a variety of lifestyles.”

The home spans over 13,500 square feet.
Newly constructed, the home is on sale for $29.95 million.
A mod-looking industrial staircase.
The wet bar and entertainment room.
The chef’s kitchen with bar seating.

Lavish amenities include a game room, a wine cellar, a movie theater and a bar. Meanwhile, the fitness studio comes with a hot and cold plunge, a dry sauna and a steam shower.

With an easy indoor-outdoor flow, the great room features a sitting area with a fireplace, a dining space and an open kitchen with granite counters and bar seating.

The double-height glass stairwell allows for optimal city views, which leads to the upper level. The primary suite includes a private balcony with a spa-like bathroom, according to the listing.

Outdoor amenities include an infinity pool, a spa, two fire pits and a built-in barbecue area.

The expansive living area.
The sauna.
The movie theater.
One of five bedrooms.

Spanning over 13,500 square feet, bonus features include a rooftop deck and a five-car showroom with an additional upper two-car garage.

Meanwhile, the Chateau Marmont, which is known as both a long- and short-term stay for celebrities, is just a quick drive away.

Blair Chang and Stefan Pommepuy of The Agency, along with Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland, hold the listing.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
