Grants Pass, OR

40-year-old man arrested in Grants Pass for luring a minor

By KTVL Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANTS PASS — A 40-year-old man was arrested in Grants Pass July 22 for attempting to meet a minor for a sexual encounter. William Manly was arrested following an investigation into...

Larry Hughes
4d ago

this could have been avoided had the parents educated their child on deviants like this.. and put a tracker on the kids phone.

