40-year-old man arrested in Grants Pass for luring a minor

No one was hurt when a vehicle rolled in the Wilbur area on Sunday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 7:20 p.m. deputies responded to the accident in the 8400 block of Highway 99 North. A 36-year old driver said she believed that a pickup pulled out in front of her, and she swerved, causing the vehicle to roll. Multiple witnesses stated that the pickup did not pull out in front of the vehicle that wrecked. The witnesses said that vehicle was going too fast and that the driver over corrected.

WILBUR, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO