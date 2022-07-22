40-year-old man arrested in Grants Pass for luring a minor

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at approximately 10:01 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 260 near milepost 15. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound black Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle, operated by Aaron Cizek (37) of Wilderville, left the roadway while negotiating a corner, striking a tree. Cizek sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 260 was reduced to one lane for approximately 2 hours. OSP was assisted by Rural Metro Fire and ODOT.
