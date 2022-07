On Tuesday night, England’s Lionesses’ secured their place in the 2022 Women’s Euro final – meaning they’re one step closer to claiming the trophy for the first time ever. Defeating Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final match at Bramall Lane, this marks the third time the women’s team has made it to the final – the last being during the 2009 tournament. And this year, the final match will take place on 31 July at Wembley Stadium.The dramatic semi-final game saw a stellar header from Lucy Bronze, a backheel from Alessia Russo, and a chip from Frank Kirby propelling the England...

UEFA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO