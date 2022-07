KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic is working to make sure healthcare stays in rural communities by offering a mobile doctors office for patients. The Mayo Clinic Health System Mobile Health Clinic has been on the road for about a year now and makes stops in four small towns across southern Minnesota, including Kenyon and Blooming Prairie. The mobile clinic is pretty interesting to check out. Picture one of those big RV’s where the inside has been converted into a doctors office on wheels.

