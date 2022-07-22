ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett Schools unveil security changes for upcoming year

11Alive
11Alive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Many Metro Atlanta school districts will start the new school year in less than two weeks. The biggest school district in Georgia is rolling out new security measures in the wake of several school mass shootings in the last few years. Stephanie Roberts remembers...

www.11alive.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Highlands College ceases operations in response to 'threat'

MARIETTA, Ga. - Georgia Highlands College said it's ceasing operations for the day in response to a "threat." Before noon on Tuesday, the college said the Marietta campus of the college was closing while law enforcement investigated a threat to the campus. Later, the college asked people to exit all...
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
Cobb County, GA
Education
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Gwinnett County, GA
Education
County
Cobb County, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Government
County
Gwinnett County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Henry County Daily Herald

Start times, meal prices change for new school year in Henry County

McDONOUGH — School start times and meal prices are changing for the Henry County Schools 2022-23 academic year. District officials announced during a recent meeting of the Henry County Board of Education that school hours would be adjusted for two levels of schools — elementary and middle school — starting in the coming school year. The slight adjustments include moving both the starting and ending times up for the elementary level, and moving the starting and ending times back for middle school.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Security Guards#School Resource Officer#Elementary Schools#Gwinnett Schools#Gwinnett County Schools#Sro
wuga.org

Morning headlines: ACCPD and DA team up for fentanyl initiative

Deaths from fentanyl overdoses are increasing in Athens-Clarke County area and the rest of the nation. A joint effort between law enforcement, prosecutors, and community groups seeks to slash those numbers. In an effort to stem the increasing numbers of deaths from fentanyl overdoses, the District Attorney’s Office and the...
ATHENS, GA
Sage News

Back to school bookbag and school supply giveaway events in Atlanta

Classroom captured in a metropolitan Atlanta, GeorgiaCDC. Atlanta metro students are only a few weeks away from the new school year. Many events are being held around Atlanta to help with school supplies and other back-to-school necessities. I have you covered with a packed list of events for all ages. Make sure to check the websites, some events are free but require registration.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

GI Specialists of Georgia

Patients place value on health prevention, and a colonoscopy with GI Specialists of Georgia will help you meet your healthcare goals. Patients may encounter various gastrointestinal issues such as reflux, indigestion, fatty liver, constipation, and diarrhea; a consultation with our providers will diagnose the problem and help alleviate the symptom. GI Specialists of Georgia is a leading gastroenterology practice, treating all disorders of the digestive tract, liver, and pancreas. Dr. Asfandiyar completed medical school at Khyber Medical College in Peshawar, Pakistan. He completed both his internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Kim received his Bachelor’s degree in history from Emory University in Atlanta. He received his Doctorate of Medicine from Howard University College of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. He went on to complete his gastroenterology fellowship at Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

These are the 10 wealthiest counties in Georgia

A new study has revealed the 10 wealthiest counties in the state of Georgia. The study uses metrics like per capita investment income, median home value, and per capita income to make its determinations. According to the study from SmartAsset, residents in Fulton County rank among the wealthiest in Georgia....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb schools stand out in 2022 Georgia Milestones scores

After two uneven years of Georgia Milestones testing results due to COVID-19 disruptions, the 2021-22 scores released Friday by the state Department of Education painted a more complete picture of student achievement. Elementary, middle and high schools in East Cobb turned out some of the best overall and grade- and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Water bill program to help Atlanta residents with past due payments

ATLANTA — A program launching Thursday is meant to help residents in Atlanta catch up on their water bills, according to the city's watershed management department. Customers who are accepted into the department's F.L.O.A.T. program are eligible for "account adjustments, interest-free payment plans, and one-time grants and credits" for their water bills, including a comprehensive assistance program for single-family residences with,
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

8 die of COVID-19, all unvaccinated

The Clayton County Health District says eight Clayton County residents died of COVID-19 last week. None of them had been vaccinated. The news comes just as families get ready for back-to-school shopping and as local shoppers and diners overwhelmingly have stopped masking in enclosed public spaces. The Clayton Crescent observed many more people waiting for COVID-19 testing at Kaiser Permanente Southwoods last week as compared to the number of people seeking vaccination. (The editor was there getting a second booster shot.)
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Town Center at Cobb to host Caffeine & Octane car show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of America’s largest monthly car shows will be held at Kennesaw’s Town Center at Cobb Aug. 7. The Caffeine & Octane Atlanta car show was previously held at Road Atlanta and typically boasts over 1,000 vehicles, including exotics, British vehicles and convertibles. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Kennardo G. James

Taking a Look at Lake Lanier

Many consider Lake Lanier to be the most dangerous lake in America.David Goldman / AP. America is well known for having a lot of beautiful lakes, and many people love to use them for water sports and other activities every year.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy