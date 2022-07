A project that could have taken weeks with human power has been greatly shortened with the help from some furry friends from Wyoming. For the past week, local Forest Service managers partnered with the Shoshone Specialty Pack String to haul materials for a new bridge at the Lower Boulder Lake Trail in the Gore Range and to other project sites. Each mule can carry over 100 pounds, greatly reducing the strain on human rangers or trail maintenance volunteers. A few dozen feet of bridge work will be completed by the end of the season, White River National Forest public affairs officer David Boyd said.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO