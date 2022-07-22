ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Gov. Little orders flags to be flow at half-staff for pilots killed while fighting fire

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALMON, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has ordered U.S. and state of Idaho flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of two pilots killed in a helicopter crash near Salmon. The pilots...

idahonews.com

