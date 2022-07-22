Ranger Veterans to be honored, informed on Veteran topics at August meeting

RANGER, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Veterans and their families in and around Ranger will soon have the opportunity to gain information on a variety of Veteran topics and programs, as well as a free lunch.

Hosted at Ranger Vietnam Veteran Memorial Park, event organizers told KTAB/KRBC information will be provided on the following topics:

How to obtain medical and compensation benefits

Program information Education Homelessness Suicide Land grants



Also presented at this event, will be exhibitions, salutations and other presentations. All Veterans and active servicemembers in attendance will be formally recognized.

Ranger and its surrounding communities had more than 340 servicemembers who served in the Vietnam War, which went on from November 1955 through April 1975.

A number of guest speakers will also be featured:

James Douglas Associate Director of VA West Texas Health Care

Michael B. Crouse Executive Director of the Waco Veterans Affairs Regional Office

Mike Hernandez Commission Member of Texas Workforce Commission (retired)

Col. James Wheeler Advocate, retired from Veterans Administration



Guests will also be provided a hamburger and hotdog lunch.

This event takes place at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 6 at Ranger Vietnam Veteran Memorial Park, located at 520 East Loop 254 in Ranger.

