Ranger Veterans to be honored, informed on Veteran topics at August meeting
RANGER, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Veterans and their families in and around Ranger will soon have the opportunity to gain information on a variety of Veteran topics and programs, as well as a free lunch.Local veterans to be honored at ceremony in Ranger
Hosted at Ranger Vietnam Veteran Memorial Park, event organizers told KTAB/KRBC information will be provided on the following topics:
- How to obtain medical and compensation benefits
- Program information
- Education
- Homelessness
- Suicide
- Land grants
Also presented at this event, will be exhibitions, salutations and other presentations. All Veterans and active servicemembers in attendance will be formally recognized.
Ranger and its surrounding communities had more than 340 servicemembers who served in the Vietnam War, which went on from November 1955 through April 1975.Big Country Vietnam Veterans honored after COVID postponement
A number of guest speakers will also be featured:
- James Douglas
- Associate Director of VA West Texas Health Care
- Michael B. Crouse
- Executive Director of the Waco Veterans Affairs Regional Office
- Mike Hernandez
- Commission Member of Texas Workforce Commission (retired)
- Col. James Wheeler
- Advocate, retired from Veterans Administration
Guests will also be provided a hamburger and hotdog lunch.
This event takes place at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 6 at Ranger Vietnam Veteran Memorial Park, located at 520 East Loop 254 in Ranger.
