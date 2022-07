The Pentagon is looking again at the potential of blended wing body aircraft to meet its future tanker and transport requirements. The Pentagon is back in the market for blended wing body, or BWB, aircraft designs, with a view toward building a full-size demonstrator aircraft and having it fly by 2026. The latest initiative, which the U.S. Department of Defense will kick off by looking for relevant design concepts for further study, focuses on the efficiency benefits that these configurations can offer. The project could impact future aerial refueling tanker and airlift programs, with the U.S. Air Force already having explored BWB designs, including stealthy types, for these roles in the past.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO