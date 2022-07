6/29 Burglary An estimated $3,700 worth of designer jewelry and bags were stolen from a vehicle parked near Escondido Falls. The victim said she went hiking for a few minutes and returned to see her vehicle had been ransacked. The victim does not recall if she locked the vehicle or not. There was no damage […] The post The following incidents were reported between June 29 to July 4 appeared first on The Malibu Times.

2 DAYS AGO