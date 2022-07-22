ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casa Grande, AZ

Police searching for suspected shooter in Casa Grande

By Alexis Cortez
AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Casa Grande police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of shooting a 34-year-old man on Friday afternoon. Officers say the shooting happened...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox10phoenix.com

Man, woman arrested in Casa Grande drive-by shooting

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A man and a woman were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Casa Grande that left a man with serious injuries. Casa Grande Police say 47-year-old Esiquiel Mata and 34-year-old Amber Beets were arrested on Monday in connection to the shooting that happened on July 19 near Cottonwood Lane and Pinal Avenue.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Apache Junction police identify, arrest suspect in triple stabbing

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Apache Junction police say 42-year-old James Weston is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, after he was arrested following a triple stabbing that led to a pursuit to Canyon Lake. On Saturday morning, around 1:30 a.m., police were called to a parking lot near Superstition Boulevard and Idaho Road. “A customer came in and said that down the way, about 100 feet away, some people had been injured and we needed to call 911,” said Kim Guethle, the owner of Dog Run Saloon, which shares the parking lot with other businesses. “The people that created the violence were leaving or trying to leave and our staff member put pressure on the wound of one of the people out there.”
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

3 men shot in Phoenix, investigation underway

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that sent three men to the hospital. According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened during the overnight hours of July 26 near 32nd Avenue and Pierce Street. All three men suffered gunshot wounds and were hospitalized in stable condition. It's unclear...
PHOENIX, AZ
City
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Mesa family fight suspect followed by police speeds, crashes

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement tried to stop a man who fled from police after a family fight, but he ended up crashing in the Mesa area on Monday night. Police said they were called out to a domestic violence situation near University and Val Vista drives around 6:45 p.m. Sgt. Chuck Trapani with Mesa Police said the police helicopter spotted 45-year-old Phillip Penneman leaving the scene in a Hyundai Sonata. Officers in the air told officers on the ground, who tried to stop him, but he sped off, police said. Officers said they backed off and used their helicopter to follow Penneman. He eventually got on the U.S. 60., where officers called on the Department of Public Safety to help with its helicopter.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Onesie-clad burglar breaks into Phoenix boutique store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surveillance video shows someone wearing a leopard-print onesie breaking into a Phoenix boutique store and stealing several designer handbags on Tuesday. “I kind of felt like maybe it was like a joke or something but then obviously it wasn’t,” said Catharine Raslavsky, the owner of Poor Little Rich Girl.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 teens arrested, one in the hospital after shooting at a party in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — El Mirage police say a shooting between at least three teens ended with one of them being rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning. It happened around 1:50 a.m. in a neighborhood near Thunderbird Road and Grand Avenue. Police were called after someone reported to 911 that shots were fired after a fight at a party.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Yuma man accused of fatally stabbing brother, sister-in-law

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) -- Authorities say a man is accused of fatally stabbing his younger brother and sister-in-law at a Yuma home. Yuma police said Tuesday that 63-year-old Jerry Klahn has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police say officers responded to a domestic...
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead, 2 kids hospitalized after speeding driver causes crash in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead and several others, including two kids, are in the hospital after a speeding driver caused a serious crash in Tolleson on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., police say a man was speeding on 99th Avenue when he hit a crossover SUV carrying five people that was trying to turn left to jump onto Interstate 10. A woman was thrown from the CUV and died at the scene, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix rescue crews find woman’s body on trail at North Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found Tuesday morning on a mountain trail in north Phoenix. Around 8:30 a.m., crews were called out to a trail at North Mountain near 7th and Peoria avenues where a woman was found unresponsive. Firefighters found the woman was “beyond resuscitation efforts” and pronounced dead. Police say the woman did not have injuries, and no foul play is suspected.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police investigating late-night shooting that left one man dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death late Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road. Police and fire crews arrived in the area and found a man dead inside a pickup truck.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Peoria crash leads to pursuit, ends in fire at White Tank Mountains

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police say a vehicle pursuit started after someone allegedly drove away from the scene of a crash and ended with the driver's vehicle on fire in the White Tank Mountain Regional Park. Police responded to reports of a crash near 75th and Grand avenues Sunday...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAR.com

Police investigating after woman found dead on Phoenix hiking trail

PHOENIX – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a Phoenix hiking trail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Firefighters found the subject, who was beyond resuscitation efforts, on a trail near Seventh and Peoria avenues in the North Mountain Park area. Police detectives took over the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating suspicious death near Old Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death near Old Tucson in Pima County early Monday, July 25. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a body was found near Kinney and Gates Pass roads. The PCSD said Gates Pass is closed from Kinney Road to...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix man sentenced to over 3 years in prison for string of bank robberies

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was sentenced to over three years in prison for a string of local bank robberies, authorities said Monday. Anthony Medina, 36, is scheduled to serve 40 months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police contact nonprofit to help homeless mother and son

Semi driver killed after truck jackknifes on I-10/I-17 stack in Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a semi-truck driver was killed after losing control and slamming into a pillar on a busy interchange in central Phoenix early Monday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. New federal laws are...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

3 men shot in Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving three victims near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of a shooting. Three men were taken to a hospital, but 26-year-old Sergio Bugarin Casas later died of his injuries....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Semi driver killed after truck jackknifes on I-10/I-17 stack in Phoenix

New federal laws are putting a stop to spam robocalls. Phoenix PD contacted Angels on Patrol to help a homeless mother and son. Tens of thousands of Arizona students participate in free summer camp program. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Arizona OnTrack summer camp is available to pre-K through...

