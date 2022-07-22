ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Keeping kids cool during the summer, Little Rock doctors give parents advice

By Jessica Ranck
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwHiD_0gpb3Yg700

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock doctors are advising parents to be mindful of time spent outside as triple digits continue in Central Arkansas.

“We look for shade most definitely,” said Kyundra Braggs.

Braggs and her friend Joslynn Young were out for a walk with their kids Friday afternoon. Their time though, they said was limited, as temperatures creep up.

“The most I will let them be out depending on the weather is probably about 30 minutes,” said Braggs.

Kids inevitably want to be outside and blow off some steam, but Doctor Morgan Horn says it’s important to keep track of how hot they’re getting.

Oak Grove youth football program dealing with triple-digit temperatures

“A lot of the times they’re not going to communicate with you that I’m feeling dizzy or I’m feeling sick to my stomach,” said Horn.

Horn says it’s important to look for warning signs that a child is becoming dehydrated.

“Look at the condition of their skin, whether they’re getting really red in the face,” said Horn. “Are they still sweating? Are they getting cold and clammy?”

Horn says splash pads and pools will be the best way to spend the says as playgrounds sit empty.

“You want to really be aware of the surfaces that your kid is going to be touching and playing on,” said Horn.

At lunchtime, temperatures on slides reached 131 degrees and the flooring of the playground was 161 degrees.

“I don’t remember it being this hot,” said Joslynn Young.

Dr. Horn says it’s best to stay inside during the hottest part of the day 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

North Little Rock Medical Plaza set to open in fall

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock has partnered with Baptist Health to open the North Little Rock Medical Plaza— the first full-service medical clinic on the city's east side since 2013. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Monday, August 1 at 10...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Little Rock, AR
Society
Little Rock, AR
Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
THV11

Little Rock man and dog survive hit-and-run

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Walking across intersections can be dangerous, especially at night— one Little Rock man experienced this danger firsthand after a car hit him and his dog on Friday night. Andrew Appler and his dog Rugar were walking back from dinner when a truck hit them...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock Zoo in mourning after loss of black jaguar

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo announced the death of their almost 22-year-old black jaguar on Monday. Cactus Jack was a zoo icon, who was known by staff and guests alike for over twenty years. He first arrived at the Little Rock Zoo in April of 2001 and quickly grew to be loved by all.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Little Rock calling out for LITFest musicians

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Musicians will have a chance to entertain, if not make their mark, this fall in Little Rock. The City of Little Rock LITFest, a three-day festival coupled with a business and technology summit, is inviting musicians to submit in order to perform at the inaugural festival Oct. 7-9. Local musicians interested in taking park may apply for inclusion now through Aug. 31.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
KATV

Little Rock Police car garners national attention for its unique size

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police Department received national attention after a photo of one of their vehicles went viral on social media. People all over the country commented on the miniature character of the car joked that it "runs off of two AA batteries" and that if chased by the police, they would "definitely get away on foot."
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Soul Fish Cafe to Close in Downtown Little Rock

Unfortunately, the foodie news in Little Rock isn't always good news. Soul Fish Cafe has announced it's closing in early August. The Memphis-based restaurant at 306 Main St. opened in August 2016, and its lineup of fried catfish, shrimp and Southern dishes have been a downtown favorite, particularly among the weekday lunch crowd and patio-lovers.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
AdWeek

Caitrin Assaf to Anchor Afternoons for KARK in Little Rock

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Caitrin Assaf has been named the 4 p.m. anchor for Little Rock, Arkansas, NBC affiliate KARK. “It’s a huge honor, truly, not...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO

Former aide at North Little Rock veterans home arrested

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the arrest of Marri Parks, 51, of Little Rock on multiple charges stemming from her time working at the Arkansas State Veterans Home at North Little Rock. During her time as an employee of a third party vendor working inside the facility, Parks allegedly accessed a resident’s debit card and fraudulently used it for transactions such as: alcohol, music and video streaming services, food delivery services, online shopping and even orthodontic care.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy