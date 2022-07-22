Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broome by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Susquehanna; Wayne; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 548 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brackney to near Mehoopany to near Danville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Tunkhannock, Montrose and Mehoopany around 555 PM EDT. Great Bend and Osterhout around 600 PM EDT. Falls, Hallstead and New Milford around 605 PM EDT. Factoryville, La Plume and Wallsville around 615 PM EDT. Waverly, Clarks Summit and Susquehanna around 620 PM EDT. Scranton, Nescopeck and East Benton around 625 PM EDT. Dunmore, Dickson City and Nuremburg around 630 PM EDT. Archbald, Olyphant and Mayfield around 635 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO