Guilford County, NC

Schools dealing with staffing shortages across Piedmont Triad

By Daniel Pierce
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP)  — With roughly six weeks left before the start of the school year, districts across the Triad have ramped up efforts to fill crucial teacher and faculty positions to ensure a smooth learning experience for students and educators.

FOX8 obtained vacancies information from school districts across the Triad, including job openings on their websites, and found close to 1,400 job positions posted.

While more than half were teacher openings, the other half included school bus drivers, teachers’ assistants and custodial staffing.

When breaking down teacher vacancies:

Crucial positions include middle and high school math and science teachers and Exceptional Children’s Educators.

Guilford County Schools and the Alamance-Burlington School System both announced they will offer bonuses to fill some of the crucial positions.

For GCS, there is a $10,000 bonus for teachers and a $20,000 bonus for eligible high school math and science teachers, ELL (ESOL) and EC (General and Adapted Curriculum).

ABSS announced on Thursday it would give $10,000 signing bonuses for people who fill CTE Classroom teachers in middle and high school, middle and high school math and science, Title I elementary schools – core classroom teachers, EC teachers, speech and language pathologists, OT and psychologists.

Some teachers fear this announcement was too late.

Erin Satterfield has taught with ABSS for nine years and believes more money isn’t the only solution.

“I think they’re doing it a little too late. We are less than a month before school starts, and anyone who wants to teach has already found their job,” she said. “A lot of people get wrapped up in the pay of it, the idea of the overwork load. And I feel as if it’s with everyone’s job, people complain about the workload, and then they’re like, ‘oh, I don’t want to do this.’”

She explained that the lack of teachers has begun to fall back on other educators with some working through their planning period to make up for the lack of teachers.

ABSS Superintendent Dr. Dain Bulter released a statement on Friday saying:

“All staff in ABSS deserve a bonus, but financially, it’s not possible at this moment. Filling vacant positions is a priority right now to avoid the need for excessive substitutes and classroom coverage by our current teachers. Our district administration is also working diligently to consolidate and eliminate spending that does not directly benefit our students and teachers. The Board of education hopes to monetarily benefit everyone in the near future.”

BSS Superintendent Dr. Dain Bulter

Most Piedmont Triad schools and scheduled to start on Aug. 29.

#Piedmont Triad#High School#Board Of Education#Gcs#Ws Fcs#Guilford County Schools#Ec#Adapted Curriculum
