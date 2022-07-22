ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Tap Room hearing lasts 3.5 hours, recesses until July 26

By Igor Studenkov
Forest Park Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-delayed hearing on the status of the Forest Park Tap Room’s liquor license got underway but didn’t quite finish on July 22. Early during the hearing, Tap Room attorney Mark Johnson said that he couldn’t get several of his witnesses, including bar co-owner Hansel Law, to the hearing. With most...

Forest Park Review

Tap Room hearing split into two sessions

The long-delayed hearing on the status of the Forest Park Tap Room’s liquor license got underway but didn’t quite finish on July 22. It was continued until July 26, after the Review’s print deadline. Early during the hearing, Tap Room attorney Mark Johnson said he couldn’t get...
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Big Week | July 27- August 3

Saturday, July 30, 2 p.m., Forest Park Community Garden. If you are curious about turning waste into nutrient-rich compost, Val Kehoe from the Illinois Extension Program is here to tell you how. A 5-gallon bucket of compost, to try at home, will be distributed to the first 10 registrants. This event will be held outdoors in the Forest Park Community Garden. 645 Harlem Ave., Forest Park.
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Bold move for Butter and Brown Bistro

In autumn of 2020, Butter and Brown Bistro opened in the heart of the Lake and Austin business district in Oak Park. Now, the breakfast-focused restaurant is making a bold move to Forest Park. Owners Tiffany and Lanell Brown shuttered the Oak Park location and anticipate reopening in the former home of Taco Tu, 7321W. Madison St., in just a few weeks.
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Altogether odd on Roosevelt

Ten years ago Forest Park began to think about the inevitable day when the U.S. military would give up its lonely and vastly underutilized Armed Forces Reserve Center on Roosevelt Road. Credit Mayor Anthony Calderone for seeing the possibility and the necessity of Forest Park controlling, or, at least heavily...
FOREST PARK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses

Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Wheaton VFW Hires Lawyer After Complaints from Nearby Resident(s)

I’ll be honest…knowing nothing about the finer details, I have to side with the VFW here. It appears the Wheaton VFW Post 2164 is having to legally defend themselves from actions that a nearby resident (or residents?) are not happy with. To be fair, I do not know the other side to this story, but from what I do know about how VFW’s work, the good the provide local veterans and community members, and their overall respectfulness, it’s hard to believe they are doing anything to necessitate hiring a lawyer…but here we are.
nadignewspapers.com

‘Big mess’ as to when new ward maps take effect

Some aldermen may begin serving their new ward boundaries unofficially in early August when the Chicago Board of Elections Commissioners plans to have the new boundaries in place for voter registration and other election matters. However, several aldermen said this week that there’s a lot of uncertainty in City Hall...
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo hires contractor to demolish downtown buildings ahead of planned projects

A few downtown Valparaiso buildings will soon be demolished and replaced with a parking garage, among other projects. The board of works last week hired C. Lee Construction Services of Gary to tear down four structures in the 300 block of Lincolnway, along with the building at 58 Jefferson. A fifth building on Lincolnway is also set to be demolished, but city officials want to wait until a structural engineer evaluates the site, since it shares a wall with another structure.
VALPARAISO, IN
Forest Park Review

Deadlocked council passes on Army Reserve site

The U.S. Army Reserve is looking to unload the Forest Park U.S. Armed Forces Reserve Center, 7402 Roosevelt Rd. – but the village seemingly won’t be buying it. The Army Reserve is looking to dispose of the property through its Real Property Exchange (RPX) program, where a municipality or a private developer receives the property in exchange for covering the cost of improvements on another, still-active military property. In this case, the army asked interested bidders to submit proposals for improving water drainage at its base in north suburban Fort Sheridan. Bidders had to submit proposals by Aug. 1. During its July 25 meeting, the village council was asked to vote on whether Forest Park should submit a proposal.
FOREST PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Construction begins on new industrial facility in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Back of the Yards neighborhood will soon have quite a few new positions to fill; all of them tied to a new industrial facility near 43rd and Morgan streets.The new building will feature more than 78,000 square feet of space, available for leasing at the beginning of next year. Officials broke ground on the project Monday morning.Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) said there was no way she would miss the ceremony."This is one of the first meetings that I took when I was appointed, was with [executive vice president Eddie Adler] and the Missner Group, and hearing about what they had planned, and what was already in the works," she said. "That there would be an opportunity for me to be literally at the groundbreaking of this new building was very exciting."No word yet on any possible tenants for the new facility.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Forest Park projects $1.37M surplus for 2023 fiscal year

The Village of Forest Park is projected to end the 2023 fiscal year, which began July 1 and will end on June 30, 2023, with a $1.37 million surplus based on the appropriations ordinance approved during the July 25 village council meeting. As a non-Home Rule municipality, Forest Park must...
FOREST PARK, IL
Chicago Civic

Food Fests in Chicago that are ACTUALLY worth it?

After the general disappointment of Pizza City Fest (Day 2 was much better), I was wondering if there are food festivals in Chicago that are worth going to?. For example, I think Eataly does a pretty good job of their seasonal parties which includes ayce food and drink for 5 hours (buy the tickets early to get the 6pm option). This event is totally worth it even at the raised to $100 price tag.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

You can’t go dome again

Forgive me for lapsing into Yiddishkeit. But to see the mayor drag out the dome will-o-wisp, like a much-adored toddler’s blankie now worn to a nubbin, and wave it over her head, as if it were an original genius divination of her own — it taps into a well of deep Chicago nostalgia. It makes me want to set up a cart in Maxwell Street and start selling bottles of Professor Steinberg’s Amazing Old World Cure-All.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

801 S PLYMOUTH Court #101

Furnished with furniture in pictures OR Unfurnished, fresh new paint and new carpet, very spacious and open 2 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms end unit located on 2nd floor level over looking State Street in the heart of South Loop. 9ft high ceiling with 1300sf of living space. Wide open kitchen layout with oak cabinet, granite counter with breakfast bar. High speed internet, Wifi and cable are included in rent and extra storage locker in the building, tenant pays just electric. Very well managed building with on-site management and maintenance, door person in the evenings, renovated lobby and laundry room, community room, bike room, party room. Parking space in building available for rental or free permit street parking. Blocks from Roosevelt Collection, XSport Fitness and various forms of public transportation. Minutes to Grant Park, Dearborn Park, Museum Campus, Lake Michigan, and the Loop. owner require no smoking, over 700 credit score and income 3 time the monthly rent. Prefers no pet, but willing to entertain pet request.
CHICAGO, IL

