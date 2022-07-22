Tap Room hearing lasts 3.5 hours, recesses until July 26

Furnished with furniture in pictures OR Unfurnished, fresh new paint and new carpet, very spacious and open 2 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms end unit located on 2nd floor level over looking State Street in the heart of South Loop. 9ft high ceiling with 1300sf of living space. Wide open kitchen layout with oak cabinet, granite counter with breakfast bar. High speed internet, Wifi and cable are included in rent and extra storage locker in the building, tenant pays just electric. Very well managed building with on-site management and maintenance, door person in the evenings, renovated lobby and laundry room, community room, bike room, party room. Parking space in building available for rental or free permit street parking. Blocks from Roosevelt Collection, XSport Fitness and various forms of public transportation. Minutes to Grant Park, Dearborn Park, Museum Campus, Lake Michigan, and the Loop. owner require no smoking, over 700 credit score and income 3 time the monthly rent. Prefers no pet, but willing to entertain pet request.
