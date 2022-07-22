ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Religious artifact stolen from Las Vegas Strip hotel

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1le5vi_0gpb25Rk00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have now released surveillance video following the theft of a man’s religious artifact at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

It happened in the 3300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on June 12.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30QCrE_0gpb25Rk00
    Grand larceny suspect at hotel in the 3300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. (LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OlgAF_0gpb25Rk00
    Grand larceny suspect
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdVDs_0gpb25Rk00
    Grand larceny suspect at hotel in the 3300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. (LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YkDr7_0gpb25Rk00
    Grand larceny suspect
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLrBu_0gpb25Rk00
    Grand larceny suspect at hotel in the 3300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. (LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asRA5_0gpb25Rk00
    Grand larceny suspect at hotel in the 3300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. (LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDB53_0gpb25Rk00

Detectives said the victim had left his ancient Torah inside of a convention room that had been converted into a synagogue.

The Torah had been used in the convention room since June 8, until an unknown individual took it four days later on June 12.

Metro police have since released a description of the suspect who they say is responsible for the theft.

The suspect in the video is described as a man in his mid-20s to mid-30s, standing about 5’11 to 6’2 last seen wearing a black hat, green shirt, and dark-colored pants.

Police are investigating the case as grand larceny which is defined under Nevada law as the theft of property valued at $1,200 or greater.

Anyone with information on the stolen artifact can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or Convention Center Patrol Detectives at 702-828-3204.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Las Vegas man saved by jammed gun during botched robbery: video

A lucky Las Vegas man had his life spared when an armed burglar’s gun jammed during a botched robbery, intense video shows. The 68-second clip from a Ring doorbell cam shows the victim returning to his home Sunday afternoon near the 2800 block of Faiss Drive, where he parked his car in a garage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Police: Suspect, victim argued over rent money before fatal stabbing in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 29-year-old man was arrested in Las Vegas after an argument over rent money turned fatal, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The victim was found stabbed in the 3500 block of Full Sail Drive, near Gowan and Walnut roads, at approximately 9:05 a.m. Monday, police said previously. Responding medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Las Vegas man accused of kidnapping, raping woman at knifepoint

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing several charges after allegedly raping, kidnapping, and robbing a woman in the southwest valley. Carlos Nava, 46, was charged with sexual assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping with a deadly weapon several days after he allegedly raped the victim outside a business near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Strip#Las Vegas Boulevard#Artifact#Grand#Lvmpd Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

Police investigate deadly stabbing in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing Monday morning in northeast Las Vegas. The victim, a man around 20 years old, was pronounced dead on the scene in the 3500 block of Full Sail Drive, near Walnut and Gowan roads. He had been found suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Body washes up in monsoon runoff in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police say a body was found in rain runoff Monday. According to NLVPD, it happened near Gowan and Belmont around 4 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and found the body in the wash area as strong storms hit southern Nevada. The body appeared to be that of male, estimated to be 50-years-old.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy