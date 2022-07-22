Religious artifact stolen from Las Vegas Strip hotel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have now released surveillance video following the theft of a man’s religious artifact at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

It happened in the 3300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on June 12.

Grand larceny suspect at hotel in the 3300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. (LVMPD)

Detectives said the victim had left his ancient Torah inside of a convention room that had been converted into a synagogue.

The Torah had been used in the convention room since June 8, until an unknown individual took it four days later on June 12.

Metro police have since released a description of the suspect who they say is responsible for the theft.

The suspect in the video is described as a man in his mid-20s to mid-30s, standing about 5’11 to 6’2 last seen wearing a black hat, green shirt, and dark-colored pants.

Police are investigating the case as grand larceny which is defined under Nevada law as the theft of property valued at $1,200 or greater.

Anyone with information on the stolen artifact can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or Convention Center Patrol Detectives at 702-828-3204.

