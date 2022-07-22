New 911 Academy graduates ready to fill vacancies as local dispatchers

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will offer staff members four weeks of paid parental leave beginning with the 2022-2023 school year. CHCCS school board member Rani Dasi shared the news on her Twitter page. Despite her tweet, the district is not the first in the nation to offer the benefit, but it could be one of the first in North Carolina.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO