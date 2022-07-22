New 911 Academy graduates ready to fill vacancies as local dispatchers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The old Durham Police Department headquarters has sat empty downtown for nearly four years, and it could sit there a little longer as the city council is still undecided on a plan to redevelop the property. On Tuesday afternoon, Durham City Council members received an...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham public school leaders are hosting town hall meetings Monday to talk with families about its shortage of after-school workers. That shortage has led to more than 700 children being waitlisted for the district’s after-school programs. District leaders gave updated numbers during Monday’s 10...
Raleigh, N.C. — The number of teacher vacancies in Wake County has some people a little worried. With the school year starting for most students in five weeks, some former and current teachers have raised concerns. A spokesperson for Wake County Public School System said vacancies are relatively low,...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Democrat Willie Rowe has defeated incumbent Gerald Baker to secure the party's nomination in the race for Wake County sheriff. Reporter: Adam Owens. Reporter: Aaron...
Durham, N.C. — A Durham mother said she's concerned after her child’s school couldn’t find him for about an hour after dismissal. Kalika Moore is the mother of a second grader at Pearstontown Elementary. Not only is her son not supposed to ride the bus, but last...
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will offer staff members four weeks of paid parental leave beginning with the 2022-2023 school year. CHCCS school board member Rani Dasi shared the news on her Twitter page. Despite her tweet, the district is not the first in the nation to offer the benefit, but it could be one of the first in North Carolina.
No calls went unanswered when staffing shortages sidelined two Raleigh Fire Department units this past weekend, said Fire Chief Herbert Griffin. Despite a social media post from the Raleigh Professional Fire Fighters Association calling the two down units Saturday “a sad day for Raleigh,” the fire chief said its a routine occurrence that shouldn’t cause residents concern.
Student population growth from new residents within Chatham Park and projected growth from new industries such as VinFast and FedEx will necessitate the construction of new elementary schools within the planned community’s Northern Village and Southern Village — to open in time for the 2027-28 school year — and the rebuilding of Moncure School, Chatham County Board of Education members were told Monday.
In the early months of Raleigh’s pandemic, a downtown field sat in construction limbo until a casual gardener tossed a handful of sunflower seeds into the dirt, hoping they’d grow some happiness. Those first seeds, according to Martin Street gardening lore, came from Alex Little, one of the...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. DPS leaders address parents' concerns at town hall sessions. Afterschool staffing is on the minds of parents in Durham as school leaders struggle to find...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County is closing its four solid waste and recycling convenience sites for staff development, officials said in a release. The closures will take place on Friday, July 29. According to officials, the Bahama, Rougemont, and Redwood Sites will reopen at 7 a.m. on Saturday,...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Video shows daycare worker kicking baby, being rough with children. An employee fired last week from Wake Forest daycare provider Kids 'R' Kids faces misdemeanor...
Many people wait weeks for heating and air system repairs. For dental and medical appointments, the wait can be even longer. The growth of the Triangle has led to a higher demand for people trained in these skill sets. Technical colleges and training centers throughout central North Carolina are working...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been a point of conversation all weekend for some Raleigh residents about engines being down at two fire stations in the city. City leaders are getting involved to address the issue at hand and to help calm any panic. This response comes after...
Homestead Road has been an area in Chapel Hill that has seen the construction of many new communities, and Tri Pointe Townhomes aims to be among the next developments along the road. The Town of Chapel Hill and Gurlitz Architectural Group held a public information hearing on July 20 to discuss the property’s future.
Former, current teachers raise concern over vacancies in Wake schools. The number of teacher vacancies in Wake County have some people a little worried. With the school year starting for most students in five weeks, some former and current teachers have raised concerns. Reporter: Keenan Willard. Photographer: Keith Baker.
The News & Observer publishes a weekly round-up of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Last December Wake County district attorney Lorrin Freeman filed to run for a third term but neglected to sign the form. A state board of elections employee notarized the document without that signature. It wasn’t until April that the North Carolina State Board of Elections...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than a dozen townhomes could replace a nearly 100-year-old house in Raleigh. Built in 1925, the home on Williamson Drive could soon be leveled to make way for a new development. The development would have 17 three-bedroom townhomes complete with garages and an alleyway.
Comments / 0