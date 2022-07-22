ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

New 911 Academy graduates ready to fill vacancies as local dispatchers

WRAL
 4 days ago

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or...

www.wral.com

WRAL

Wake County will have a new sheriff in November

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Democrat Willie Rowe has defeated incumbent Gerald Baker to secure the party's nomination in the race for Wake County sheriff. Reporter: Adam Owens. Reporter: Aaron...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
The News & Observer

‘Sad day for Raleigh?’ Fire chief says all calls answered despite staff shortage

No calls went unanswered when staffing shortages sidelined two Raleigh Fire Department units this past weekend, said Fire Chief Herbert Griffin. Despite a social media post from the Raleigh Professional Fire Fighters Association calling the two down units Saturday “a sad day for Raleigh,” the fire chief said its a routine occurrence that shouldn’t cause residents concern.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Report: Accelerated Growth Projections Create Need for 2 New Elementary Schools by 2027-28

Student population growth from new residents within Chatham Park and projected growth from new industries such as VinFast and FedEx will necessitate the construction of new elementary schools within the planned community’s Northern Village and Southern Village — to open in time for the 2027-28 school year — and the rebuilding of Moncure School, Chatham County Board of Education members were told Monday.
WRAL

DPS leaders address parents' concerns at town hall sessions

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. DPS leaders address parents' concerns at town hall sessions. Afterschool staffing is on the minds of parents in Durham as school leaders struggle to find...
DURHAM, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chapelboro.com

Homestead Road Development Holds Info Session for Chapel Hill Residents

Homestead Road has been an area in Chapel Hill that has seen the construction of many new communities, and Tri Pointe Townhomes aims to be among the next developments along the road. The Town of Chapel Hill and Gurlitz Architectural Group held a public information hearing on July 20 to discuss the property’s future.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Former, current teachers raise concern over vacancies in Wake schools

Former, current teachers raise concern over vacancies in Wake schools. The number of teacher vacancies in Wake County have some people a little worried. With the school year starting for most students in five weeks, some former and current teachers have raised concerns. Reporter: Keenan Willard. Photographer: Keith Baker.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Former Wake County sheriff’s candidate to protest DA race

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Last December Wake County district attorney Lorrin Freeman filed to run for a third term but neglected to sign the form. A state board of elections employee notarized the document without that signature. It wasn’t until April that the North Carolina State Board of Elections...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Plan to replace Raleigh house with 17 townhomes draws criticism

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than a dozen townhomes could replace a nearly 100-year-old house in Raleigh. Built in 1925, the home on Williamson Drive could soon be leveled to make way for a new development. The development would have 17 three-bedroom townhomes complete with garages and an alleyway.

