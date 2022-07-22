Hopewell Schools hosting back-to-school celebration featuring free food, games and school supplies
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — School is back in session next week in the City of Hopewell!
To celebrate the start of the 2022-2023 school year, Hopewell City Public Schools is hosting an event on Saturday, July 23, at Hopewell High School that will feature free food, games, school supplies and even a DJ to play music.Parents split over new ‘no-phone’ policy in Hopewell public schools
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students and staff are invited to bring family and friends.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 1