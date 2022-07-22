ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Hopewell Schools hosting back-to-school celebration featuring free food, games and school supplies

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — School is back in session next week in the City of Hopewell!

To celebrate the start of the 2022-2023 school year, Hopewell City Public Schools is hosting an event on Saturday, July 23, at Hopewell High School that will feature free food, games, school supplies and even a DJ to play music.

Parents split over new ‘no-phone’ policy in Hopewell public schools

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students and staff are invited to bring family and friends.

Credit: Hopewell City Public Schools
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

