Hopewell Schools hosting back-to-school celebration featuring free food, games and school supplies

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — School is back in session next week in the City of Hopewell!

To celebrate the start of the 2022-2023 school year, Hopewell City Public Schools is hosting an event on Saturday, July 23, at Hopewell High School that will feature free food, games, school supplies and even a DJ to play music.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students and staff are invited to bring family and friends.

Credit: Hopewell City Public Schools

