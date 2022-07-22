ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox place starter Chris Sale on injured list

MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIOjV_0gpb0BjH00
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox officially placed Chris Sale on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to July 19, after the southpaw fractured his pinky on a comebacker during his final start before the All-Star Break. Brayan Bello has been recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take his active roster spot. Boston also selected infielder Yolmer Sánchez and optioned out catcher Connor Wong.

Sale’s timetable for a return remains unclear. He underwent surgery earlier this week, with the team announcing they anticipated he’d be back at some point this season. Manager Alex Cora acknowledged today he has “no idea” when the southpaw could return, adding “hopefully he can get back with us and dominate” (via Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald). Sale has pitched just twice this season after missing the first three months of the year with a rib fracture.

Boston also placed second baseman Trevor Story on the IL just before the Break, necessitating Sánchez’s call-up. The righty-hitting infielder adds some depth on the dirt, although rookie Jeter Downs looks the favorite for playing time at second base. Sánchez, a former Gold Glove winner with the White Sox, adds a solid defensive specialist to the bench. He’s a career .245/.300/.359 hitter through just under 2500 plate appearances at the big league level.

Sánchez also saw brief action as a COVID substitute earlier this season, appearing in a game during a series in Toronto. That promotion was always temporary, but this call-up represents a permanent addition to the 40-man roster. Boston was able to send the 30-year-old back to Worcester without passing him through waivers last time around, but they’d have to designate him for assignment to remove him from the MLB roster this time. Signed to a minor league deal over the offseason, Sánchez has posted a .247/.377/.413 line with the WooSox, walking in a massive 16.5% of his 303 plate appearances.

Boston had a vacancy on the 40-man roster, so no additional move was necessary to accommodate Sánchez’s promotion. Josh Winckowski is temporarily not counting against the 40-man while on the COVID list; Boston will need to create space to reinstate Wincowski whenever he’s ready to return.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Top prospects pulled from game, big trade could be looming

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Former Boston Red Sox Shortstop Has Reportedly Died

A former Boston Red Sox infielder has reportedly passed away from cancer. According to reports out of the Dominican Republic, former Red Sox shortstop Julio Valdez has died at the age of 66. Valdez, a native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, played for the Red Sox from 1980-83. "Former Red...
NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yolmer Sánchez
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Steve Hewitt
Person
Chris Sale
Audacy

Madison Bumgarner whines about Victor Robles admiring home run: 'Guy's a clown'

Madison Bumgarner is still taking exception to players admiring home runs. While the Arizona Diamondbacks southpaw turned in one of his best performances of the season on Saturday against the Washington Nationals — allowing two runs on four hits and striking out nine over eight innings — he was still upset about how Victor Robles admired a home run off of him in the eighth inning.
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

A look at prospects who could be dealt in a Juan Soto deal

This week on Big Hype Prospects, we’ll take a peek at some players who could find themselves shipped to the Nationals in the next 12 days. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, seven teams are currently in the mix for Juan Soto, although a surprise or three are liable to check in on this once-in-a-decade opportunity.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago White Sox#The Red Sox#Gold Glove#The White Sox
ClutchPoints

Mets: 2 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for New York

The New York Mets are among multiple playoff contending teams that head into next month’s MLB trade deadline with more questions than answers. Mets general manager Billy Eppler did at the least address one team need on Friday, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The veteran slugger is slated to compete with J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith to be the Mets’ go-to designated hitter over the stretch run of the campaign. However, the move may not rule them out from once again bolstering the position by possibly pulling off a trade for the likes of Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini or Washington Nationals’ Josh Bell.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Former Braves, Cubs OF Dwight Smith dies at 58

Former major league outfielder Dwight Smith has died, according to an announcement from the Braves. He was 58 years old. “We are saddened by the passing earlier today of Dwight Smith, an integral member of our 1995 World Series Championship team,” the Braves said in a statement. “The 1989 NL Rookie of the Year runner up, Dwight enjoyed an eight-year major league career that included two postseason trips with the Cubs and Braves. Dwight was also a beloved alumni member, and his infectious smile will be missed around Truist Park. Our deepest condolences to his wife Cheryl, daughters Taylor and Shannyn, and son, Dwight, Jr.”
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Veteran OF Ender Inciarte elects free agency

Veteran outfielder Ender Inciarte, whom the Mets designated for assignment last week, rejected an outright assignment in favor of free agency, per Minor League Baseball’s transactions log. Inciarte, who began the season on a minor-league deal with the Yankees, signed with the Mets shortly after being cut loose in the Bronx. He was in the majors a week later but tallied only eight plate appearances over 11 games, functioning primarily as a late-inning option off the bench for Mets skipper Buck Showalter.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees select Shane Greene, call up Clarke Schmidt

With Michael King’s season ended by an elbow fracture, the Yankees officially placed King on the 60-day injured list today. Outfielder Tim Locastro was also optioned to Triple-A after yesterday’s game, creating two roster spots that will be filled by right-handers Clarke Schmidt and Shane Greene. Schmidt has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets select utility player Travis Blankenhorn

The Mets selected Travis Blankenhorn onto the major league roster. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com first reported Thursday night that Blankenhorn was set to meet the major league team before Friday's game against the Padres. New York didn’t need to make any corresponding moves. Dominic Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list to open an active roster spot Thursday, while Ender Inciarte’s designation for assignment last week created a vacancy on the 40-man roster.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels designate Jonathan Villar for assignment, select Magneuris Sierra

The Angels have designated veteran Jonathan Villar for assignment, per the team. The move makes room for Magneuris Sierra, whose contract was selected from Triple-A. This is the second time this season that Villar finds himself designated for assignment. He began the year with the Cubs, but the utility man hit just .222/.271/.327 in 166 plate appearances. He didn’t fare much better with the Angels, hitting just .163/.226/.224 across 54 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

All-Star Ian Happ is a trade candidate for the Cubs

Much of the focus in Wrigleyville over the next two weeks will be on Willson Contreras. That’s perfectly understandable. A career-long member of the organization, Contreras is set to don a Cubs uniform in the All-Star Game for the third (and very likely final) time Tuesday. He’s both one of the few remaining ties to the 2016 World Series-winning team and perhaps the game’s top trade candidate. An impending free agent whom the club hasn’t seemingly made much effort to sign long-term, he’s a virtual lock to be dealt by the Aug. 2 deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy