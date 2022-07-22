ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Comic-Con 2022: For All Mankind Renewed for Season 4 by Apple TV+

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there are a number of fantastical sci-fi projects out there earning attention from audiences, one of the most consistently acclaimed series available to genre fans whose following only grows with each season is Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, which is confirmed to be getting a Season 4. The news was...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

David Warner, Star of Titanic, Tron, Star Trek, and The Omen, Dies at 80

David Warner, the British actor who has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including Titanic and The Omen, has died of cancer-related illness at age 80. Warner's family reported the news "with an overwhelmingly heavy hart," according to The Guardian. The family's statement reads, "Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity … He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Tony Dow, Leave It to Beaver Star, Dies at 77

UPDATE: TMZ brings word that the post has now been deleted and that Dow's management confirms he's still alive. CBS News brings word directly from Dow's wife Lauren Dow, that the actor is still alive for the time being. Our original story follows. Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver on...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga Announced

Marvel Legendary will continue its expansion into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last week, Upper Deck Entertainment announced that it would publish Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga, a new Marvel Legendary expansion featuring characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new set continues a sub-line that started with a "Marvel Studios: Phase 1" box and was continued earlier this year with a new Guardians of the Galaxy mini-expansion. Assumably, this will be a big box expansion, which would be the first large expansion for Marvel Legendary in over four years. No other details were announced about the game, but you can see the initial announcement down below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Says Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock are Best Friends

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to be one of Marvel's most action-packed shows yet, featuring the debut of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and plenty of others within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some speculation as to which characters set to appear has popped up here and there, but the final trailer for the Disney+ show released at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend confirms Charlie Cox's Daredevil will have a role in the series in some shape, way, or form. According to Maslany, Walters and Matt Murdock are the best of pals.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonya Walger
Person
Jodi Balfour
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Wrenn Schmidt
Person
Edi Gathegi
Person
Shantel Vansanten
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Production Designer Shares Tribute To Chadwick Boseman's Impact

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever production designer Hannah Beachler shared how the entire cast dedicated their work to Chadwick Boseman. She talked about the process of mourning and striving to honor the actor's legacy every day on set. Her Twitter thread inspired a lot of fans looking forward to the film after that amazing Comic-Con trailer over the weekend. It's undoubtable that Wakanda Forever has been imbued with the spirit of the man who used to wear that mask. His face adorns a mural in the fictional city, much like it does in places in the real world. There is a weight to the trailer that alludes to the very concrete loss of Boseman, but also looks forward to what the future can hold. Beachler hopes that the fans out there can feel a respite from some of the grief as they head back to Wakanda again after such a tragedy. Check it out for yourself down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

TBS Cancels Long-Running Series After Seven Seasons

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is about to come to a close. On Monday, TBS announced that the fan-favorite late night series will be ending after a total of seven seasons, and will not be returning in the fall. Full Frontal made history for being one of the few late night shows with a female host, and has aired over 200 episodes since its premiere in February of 2016. The series, which is hosted by former The Daily Show correspondent Samantha Bee, covered a wide variety of political and cultural subjects. The show's official Twitter account broke the news, writing "After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We're so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn't wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Daredevil Fans Hope Born Again Will Be TV-MA on Disney+

The minds at Marvel are actively working on are bringing Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode series set to hit Disney+ Spring 2024. Though the confirmation of the show itself was some of the biggest news to come out of this year's San Diego Comic-Con, fans are hoping to see the series carry a similar to tone to the Netflix series before it.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Daredevil: Born Again's 18-Episode Order May Change the MCU Forever

It's been pretty evident since the events Spider-Man: No Way Home that Daredevil (Charlie Cox) would have an extended role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As confirmed by the latest trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the character will appear at some point during the courtroom comedy. But that's not all — the character is reportedly appearing in Echo next summer and a year from then will appear in his own self-titled series, Daredevil: Born Again.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Con#For All Mankind#Sony Pictures Television#Horse#Fantastical Sci Fi#Golden Globe
ComicBook

Netflix's Me Time Trailer Starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall Released

Netflix just revealed a new trailer for Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg's latest movie Me Time. Regina Hall stars alongside the duo as Hart plays a father tasked with taking care of his kids as his wife runs her architecture business. When his oldest friend in the world asks him to attend his 44th birthday, Hall's character presses her husband to go enjoy himself for once. With his family's blessing, Hart's mild-mannered teacher branches out. At first, it's normal hijinks around town. But, when Wahlberg's party animal re-enters the picture, the stunts become outrageous. Hart ends up getting mauled by a mountain lion, jumping off a cliff in a squirrel suit, and getting his finger almost chopped off in the short runtime of this trailer. So, check out all the madness for yourself down below.
MOVIES
Variety

ZDF Studios Boards Charlene McKenna Thriller ‘Clean Sweep,’ Set for Sundance Now and RTE (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Adding to its growing roster of overseas drama titles, Germany’s ZDF Studios has snagged international distribution rights to “Clean Sweep,” a six-part Irish thriller which is set to premiere on Sundance Now and Irish public broadcaster RTÉ. “Clean Sweep” stars Charlene McKenna, Captain Swing in “Peaky Blinders,” in a crime drama told from the point-of-view of the killer who is also, unusually, a self-sacrificing mother and wife. Filming is now underway. McKenna, whose credits take in “Bloodlands” and “Vienna Blood,” plays Shelly Mohan, a woman living a quiet life in Western Ireland as a housewife...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Adult Swim Cancels Three Busy Debras After Two Seasons

An adult swim live-action favorite isn't coming back for Season 3. The network announced that Three Busy Debras would be bowing out after Season 2. The wild show was created by Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha. It followed three ladies named Debra who got into wild hijinks in the sleepy town of Lemoncurd. Praised for its offbeat humor and surreal takes on genre episodes, the series ran for two years. All of Three Busy Debras is available to stream on HBO Max and the adult swim app. On Twitter, Honig, Stonoha, and Jouhari thanked the fans for an incredible ride. (They also included some fun nods to the continuity of the series and asked fans to toast to the show with a traditional milk with lemon wedge.) Check out the message down below!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Documentaries
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Confirms Directors for Blade, Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts

Three upcoming Marvel Studios films have found their directors. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Mahershala Ali's Blade will be directed by Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli); Captain America: New World Order's director is Julius Onah (Luce), and Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) is directing Thunderbolts. All three films were officially announced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige during Marvel's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday night, and help round out Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Blade is set for a November 3, 2023 release, followed by Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024, and Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat Actor Shares Cryptic Tweet Fueling Sequel Speculation

A sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat movie is in the works, but it remains to be seen if one character, in particular, will be returning. If you haven't seen the movie yet, then this next bit will be a substantial spoiler. In the film, Kung Lao dies at the hands of Shang Tsung. A Shaolin monk, Kung Lao plays not only a major part in the game series, but in the first movie itself. That said, if you're familiar with Mortal Kombat, you'll know there are plenty of opportunities for him to return in future movies. It may not be likely, but it's certainly possible.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix Adds More New Games for July 2022

Netflix is adding two new video games to its subscription platform today: Before Your Eyes and Mahjong Solitaire. These are rolling out globally to all customers on iOS and Android devices -- which is where all games on Netflix can be played -- and mark just the latest additions to the growing catalog of video games on Netflix. Just last week, Netflix added Into the Breach to its service and is poised to add even more games in August 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Digimon Adventure Director Reveals Where Digimon Really Come From

Digimon has been around for decades, but even after all this time, there are still a ton of questions about its monsters. Tai might have solved a lot of issues for Agumon and his kind, but that doesn't mean everything is wrapped up in a neat bow. Fans still have questions about where the monsters come from, and in a recent chat, the producer of Digimon Survive revealed how the anime's original director views Digimon and their origins.
COMICS
ComicBook

Stranger Things' David Harbour Was Happy With Hopper's Death in Season 3

Stranger Things star David Harbour says that he was happy with Hopper's death in Season 3. The Netflix actor spoke to Variety about his role on the massive hit. A lot of fans were dismayed by the ambiguity around Hopper at the end of Season 3. (It only enhances the situation that Starcourt's season is one of the most polarizing entries in Stranger Things.) However, Harbour says that he would have been fine with the sheriff shuffling off of the mortal coil to protect the kids and the city. His character seemed very unhappy throughout season 3 and a clean break could have been satisfying in a way. Unfortunately, there would have been a small riot if that was the end for Hopper in Stranger Things. So, maybe it was for the best that the Russia plot line got some love during Stranger Things 4. Check out everything he had to say on the matter down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Releases the Stunning IMAX Teaser Trailer

The long-anticipated teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally dropped during San Diego Comic-Con. The Black Panther trailer confirmed Tenoch Huerta's role as Namor the Sub-Mariner, as well as answered the question of how the sequel will address the untimely passing of star Chadwick Boseman. Fans were understandably emotional after witnessing the first footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, though now a different version of the trailer will catch some new eyeballs. IMAX has unveiled the Black Panther 2 trailer in a stunning 1:90 aspect ratio, which gives fans a look at how the film will look on those big IMAX screens in November.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

James Gunn Says Thor: Love and Thunder Didn't Change Guardians Vol. 3 "At All"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is getting the band back together — except for Thor (Chris Hemsworth). After the space viking left Earth with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and his cosmic crew of misfits to end Avengers: Endgame, the short-lived "Asgardians of the Galaxy" went their separate ways to track Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) in Thor: Love and Thunder. Set after the events of the latest Avengers movie and director Taika Waititi's Thor fourquel, as well as Disney+'s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Vol. 3 will effectively pick up where Endgame left off: with the team searching for Gamora (Zoe Saldana).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume

Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy