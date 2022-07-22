ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Anheuser-Busch to take over as Fiserv Forum's main beer sponsor, replacing Molson Coors

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHzfE_0gpazt3i00

MILWAUKEE — Anheuser-Busch will take over as Fiserv Forum's primary beer sponsor, replacing Molson Coors Beverage Co., according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Molson Coors and the Milwaukee Bucks were unable to reach a new sponsorship deal. A source close to the deal told the Milwaukee Business Journal the Bucks were seeking a significant increase in the sponsorship fee due to the team's 2021 NBA Championship.

Fans at Fiserv Forum events will no longer have Miller Lite offerings, and instead will likely see Budweiser and Bud Light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJOwz_0gpazt3i00
FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2015 file photo, Budweiser beer cans at a concession stand at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Fl. USA. British-based brewer SABMiller accepted in principle Tuesday a 69 billion pound ($106 billion) takeover offer from Anheuser Busch InBev that will create the world's biggest beer company and bring together top U.S. brands Budweiser and Miller Genuine Draft. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Molson Coors said in an emailed statement to the Milwaukee Business Journal on Friday, “Milwaukee is more than a sponsorship to us, it’s our home. And whether it’s our county parks or community organizations across the Milwaukee area, or the Brewers, the Packers, and Summerfest, we will continue investing here in our hometown. We wish the team success, and we will continue finding unique ways to invest in this city."

The Milwaukee Business Journal also obtained a separate email sent to Molson Coors' Milwaukee employees on Thursday, stating the company was in negotiations with the Bucks to renew its sponorship, but didn't reach an agreement "where the investment made sense for us or our distributor partners."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jwjo_0gpazt3i00
The Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee.

The email went on to state, "Instead, it sounds like the team has chosen to bring on (Anheuser-Busch) as a partner moving forward. We certainly wish the Bucks continued success in their pursuit of future championships. We will reinvest the dollars from this alliance in the market. And as you know, we remain deeply committed to our hometown through our partnerships with the Brewers, Packers, Summerfest and the Wisconsin State Fair – and that’s just for starters – not to mention the hundreds of new jobs we have created in Milwaukee in recent years."

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports, due to Molson Coors long history in the city, Anheuser-Busch has not been a major player in the Milwaukee market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvA9B_0gpazt3i00
FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, The Fiserv Forum is seen in Milwaukee. Election officials said Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, that they scrapped their plans to use the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers' stadiums as early voting sites in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin. Milwaukee's election commission had planned to use Fiserv Forum and Miller Park between Oct. 20 and Nov. 1 as sites where people could have voted early in-person or returned absentee ballots they received by mail. The commission developed the plan in an effort to provide safe voting sites during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Morry Gash File)

A public announcement is expected early next week.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMJ4 News

Freeland sparkles as Rockies top Brewers 2-0 to avoid sweep

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyle Freeland capitalized on a long break between starts to make some changes that helped him break out of his slump. Freeland pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Daniel Bard worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and the Colorado Rockies avoided a four-game sweep with a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
City
Milwaukee, WI
TMJ4 News

Wauwatosa buys vacant Boston Store at Mayfair Mall for $3.95M

The Wauwatosa Community Development Authority acquired the former Boston Store connected to Mayfair Mall for $3.95 million, city officials announced Monday. Officials say city staff members are actively in discussions on how to use the space and crafting a development agreement to present to the Common Council in the future.
WAUWATOSA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anheuser Busch#Miller Coors#Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Fiserv Forum#Molson Coors Beverage Co#The Milwaukee Bucks
TMJ4 News

Brewers rally in 8th for wild 10-9 victory over Rockies

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen's tiebreaking, two-run double capped a two-out rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Colorado's Alex Colomé (2-3) came in to protect an 8-7 lead and retired the first two batters he faced...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

Woodruff, Renfroe help Brewers beat Rockies 9-4

MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4 on Saturday night. Woodruff (8-3) improved to 3-0 with a 2.20 ERA in five starts since coming off the injured list June 27. He had a right ankle sprain and Raynaud’s Syndrome, which affected his pitching fingers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, the mayor's office announced Friday. Immediately following a press conference for the Milwaukee Air & Water show, Mayor Johnson took an at-home test which produced a positive result. The mayor's office said the mayor will isolate himself at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TMJ4 News

Marcus Mumford to perform at Pabst Theater October 20

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Mumford, founder and lead singer of Mumford & Sons, will be coming to the Pabst Theater this October. The theater announced the news Friday, saying Mumford would perform on October 20 at 8 p.m. following the release of his debut solo album, "(self-titled)." Also on Friday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy