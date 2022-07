Ford is stuck in the funny position where everyone wants its cars, but no one can get them. First the Broncos, then the Lightnings, and now the 2022 Ford Mavericks. Wait times have gotten so bad for the small pickup truck that one Ford dealer outside of Chicago decided to see how much juice they could squeeze from one Maverick. In all of the crazy inflation of prices, nearly doubling MSRP might be a step too far.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO