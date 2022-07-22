ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman charged, arrested for attempted arson on her boyfriend

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago
MIAMI - A Florida woman was arrested Thursday for lighting bed sheets on fire while her boyfriend was sleeping.

The 24-year-old victim suffered burns to his foot, but no fatal injuries.

The woman, 42-year-old Melody Sunshine McCarter was charged with attempted arson resulting in injury to another and battery.

Officials were called to the 1300 block of Ocean Breeze Avenue in Marathon around 10 p.m. Thursday regarding a domestic issue.

The victim and McCarter were outside the residence when the Sheriff's Office arrived.

McCarter appeared to be intoxicated.

The victim said he and McCarter had an argument.

The victim later then went to bed and awoke to find the sheets on fire and McCarter stating she was calling law enforcement.

McCarter admitted to setting the sheets on fire, and was later taken to jail.

