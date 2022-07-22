Company behind Charlotte’s big stink violated ‘objectionable odor’ rule, county says

An environmental cleanup company violated Mecklenburg County’s objectionable odor rule when workers released a foul-smelling substance that created a stink in Charlotte on July 14, a county official said.

Mecklenburg County Air Quality found that Legacy Environmental Services violated the county’s rule against the release of such odors and is requiring the company to provide information “that will help determine next steps,” according to Megan Green, Air Quality mobile sources program manager.

“Violations are determined based on odor characteristics like nature, intensity, pervasiveness, and duration,” Green said in an email to The Charlotte Observer on Thursday.

She called the investigation ongoing, “so it is too soon to say what the outcome will be.”

Release was a mistake, company says

Legacy Environmental Services LLC blamed a mistake for the release of mercaptan while recycling metal tanks at its North Graham Street site, the Observer previously reported.

Mercaptan is added to colorless and odorless natural gas, giving it “a distinctive smell of rotten eggs,” according to Piedmont Natural Gas.

Four small tanks were reported to be empty when they were picked up for removal and disposal, Legacy officials said in a statement after the release.

“Disassembly of the tanks for cleaning released mercaptan vapors into the surrounding atmosphere,” the company said.

The county rule defines air pollution as a contaminant or contaminants “that in such quantities and of such duration that they are or may tend to be injurious to human or animal life, or to the property of others, or that interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property or the conducting of business.”

Green said the county will share its findings with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and other relevant agencies.

“We expect to have more information about next steps by the end of the summer,” she said.

In a statement Friday, Legacy Environmental Services confirmed the company was informed of a notice of objectionable odor from Mecklenburg County Air Quality.

“We are cooperating with the County to complete their investigation,” according to the statement.

Stench forced building evacuations

Around 8:45 a.m. July 14, reports of a natural gas smell flooded the 911 system , Charlotte Fire Department officials said.

The smell reached many parts of Charlotte because of a temperature inversion . That happens when the air temperature increases at higher elevations, trapping colder air and odors closer to the surface, according to the National Weather Service.

Several buildings were evacuated because the odor seeped inside, including the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. Fire officials later gave an all-clear, but District Court closed early as a precaution.

