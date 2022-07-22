ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Company behind Charlotte’s big stink violated ‘objectionable odor’ rule, county says

By Joe Marusak, Payton Guion
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYtMU_0gpazG4j00

An environmental cleanup company violated Mecklenburg County’s objectionable odor rule when workers released a foul-smelling substance that created a stink in Charlotte on July 14, a county official said.

Mecklenburg County Air Quality found that Legacy Environmental Services violated the county’s rule against the release of such odors and is requiring the company to provide information “that will help determine next steps,” according to Megan Green, Air Quality mobile sources program manager.

“Violations are determined based on odor characteristics like nature, intensity, pervasiveness, and duration,” Green said in an email to The Charlotte Observer on Thursday.

She called the investigation ongoing, “so it is too soon to say what the outcome will be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjiMO_0gpazG4j00
Environmental cleanup company Legacy Environmental violated a Mecklenburg County objectionable odor rule when a chemical release created a stink in Charlotte, the county says. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Release was a mistake, company says

Legacy Environmental Services LLC blamed a mistake for the release of mercaptan while recycling metal tanks at its North Graham Street site, the Observer previously reported.

Mercaptan is added to colorless and odorless natural gas, giving it “a distinctive smell of rotten eggs,” according to Piedmont Natural Gas.

Four small tanks were reported to be empty when they were picked up for removal and disposal, Legacy officials said in a statement after the release.

“Disassembly of the tanks for cleaning released mercaptan vapors into the surrounding atmosphere,” the company said.

BIG STINK: Why natural gas smells like rotten eggs

The county rule defines air pollution as a contaminant or contaminants “that in such quantities and of such duration that they are or may tend to be injurious to human or animal life, or to the property of others, or that interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property or the conducting of business.”

Green said the county will share its findings with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and other relevant agencies.

“We expect to have more information about next steps by the end of the summer,” she said.

In a statement Friday, Legacy Environmental Services confirmed the company was informed of a notice of objectionable odor from Mecklenburg County Air Quality.

“We are cooperating with the County to complete their investigation,” according to the statement.

Stench forced building evacuations

Around 8:45 a.m. July 14, reports of a natural gas smell flooded the 911 system , Charlotte Fire Department officials said.

The smell reached many parts of Charlotte because of a temperature inversion . That happens when the air temperature increases at higher elevations, trapping colder air and odors closer to the surface, according to the National Weather Service.

Several buildings were evacuated because the odor seeped inside, including the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. Fire officials later gave an all-clear, but District Court closed early as a precaution.

Staff writer Jonathan Limehouse contributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Issue causing water leakage near Gastonia church fixed, city says

GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia reports the issue that caused a sewage leak near a church has now been fixed, and should be fully resolved in a few weeks. Earlier in July 2022, WCNC Charlotte learned from Faith, Hope, and Love Ministries the leakage was causing issues behind their church. However, the city said the sewer line at the church's property was cleared and there was no leakage from a city-owned line. The city did admit they initially did not know exactly what was causing the leakage.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Officials Say Chemical’s Release In Charlotte Deemed Unlawful

Officials say an environmental cleanup company violated Mecklenburg County’s “objectionable odor rule” when it accidentally released a chemical that caused the smell of rotten eggs to take over Charlotte. Mecklenburg County Air Quality’s (MCAQ) investigation of the odor event on July 14th is still ongoing. MCAQ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Business
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Business
Charlotte Observer

Parts of Charlotte region listed as ‘code red’ for COVID by CDC

Cabarrus, Rowan and Gaston counties are considered the highest hit in the Charlotte area with COVID-19 exposure levels in the red zone, according to federal health officials. People in counties in code red or high exposure are advised to wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with vaccinations and get tested if symptoms arise, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Fire causes $2M in damage at Huntersville business

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire caused more than $2 million in damage at a Huntersville company late Monday night, first responders said. Around 11 p.m., crews worked to tackle the fire at the textile manufacturing business Saertex on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. Photos tweeted by the Huntersville Fire Department from...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Charlotte Observer

NC, OSHA start reviews after Charlotte airport construction worker fatally electrocuted

A worker died during a construction accident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport early Monday, authorities said. Rosendin Electric, a company based in San Jose, California, filed a report at 10 a.m. Monday confirming the death with the North Carolina Department of Labor. John Mallow, spokesman for the Department of Labor, said the death was caused by electrocution.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Quality#National Weather Service#The Charlotte Observer#Piedmont Natural Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
NWS
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 24th

Check out some of the active inmates at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. *Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Major’ drug operation in Rock Hill shows local fentanyl problem

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Federal investigators said they have uncovered a major drug operation with drugs such as fentanyl flying into Rock Hill and Charlotte. Investigators told Channel 9 that Archie Arsenio Caldwell of Rock Hill has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. He was a part of the operation with other suspects, according to investigators. Detectives say those in the operation ordered fentanyl from California used it to make fentanyl-laced pills. The pills were sold in Rock Hill, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte and in Atlanta.
ROCK HILL, SC
Charlotte Observer

More layoffs in Charlotte region: Medical supplier closing plant, nearly 100 jobs cut

Another manufacturer in the Charlotte region is permanently closing, laying off nearly 100 people. Medline Industries, a manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies, will permanently close its Salisbury location in Rowan County, northeast of Charlotte, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed Monday with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
9K+
Followers
458
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy