ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Gerwyn Price back to number one after reaching first World Matchplay semi-final

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSmND_0gpaygri00
Sport

Gerwyn Price regained darts’ number one spot by reaching the semi-finals of the World Matchplay in Blackpool for the first time.

The ‘Iceman’ overcame Portugal’s Jose De Sousa 16-14 in a titanic tussle at the Winter Gardens to book a last-four date with Danny Noppert.

Price insisted this week that reclaiming the number one spot on the PDC’s order of merit was not top of his list of priorities in Blackpool.

But Peter Wright’s quarter-final defeat on Thursday opened a door that the Welshman walked right through – his growing confidence reflected by a tournament-best average of 104.64.

“I think it’s where I deserve to be,” Price said of his new world ranking on Sky Sports. “I believe I’m world number one.

“That was a difficult game to come through, but I think I deserved that extra shot at the end because I bombed numerous chances.”

Both players produced spectacular 160 checkouts in the first four legs.

Price comfortably outscored De Sousa in the opening two sessions but was unable to build momentum against his stubborn opponent.

The first 10 legs were shared – with neither player managing to go two clear at any point – despite Price averaging 103.63 to De Sousa’s 91.67.

De Sousa, nicknamed ‘The Special One’ like his fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho, showed why he has that moniker with an 83 per cent doubles success.

Price, world champion in 2021 but never a Blackpool semi-finalist, piled on the pressure to win five of the next seven legs for a 10-7 lead.

The end appeared nigh as Price motored on for a 13-8 advantage.

But De Sousa – who ended up matching Price’s nine 180s – rattled off five legs abetted by the perfect combination of heavy scoring and clinical finishing.

Price dug deep and, although he missed the bullseye for a 16-13 success, he made no mistake on double eight after De Sousa had missed five shots to level the match.

Noppert beat fellow Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode 16-11 to also reach his first World Matchplay semi-final.

Both players hit 10 180s, but Noppert was the smarter finisher and kept his composure in the key moments.

The pair were partners at last month’s World Cup of Darts when the Netherlands made the semi-finals.

UK Open champion Noppert went to the first break 4-1 ahead, with Van Duijvenbode’s solitary respite being a brilliant 132 checkout and bullseye finish.

Van Duijvenbode stormed back to lead for the first time at 7-6, but Noppert grew stronger as the contest unfolded.

He stretched into a 12-9 lead and won the final four legs, sealing victory by taking out 121 on the bullseye.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Parents and six-year-old girl shot dead in tent at US park

A nine-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and six-year-old sister has survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42, his 42-year-old wife Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerwyn Price
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Danny Noppert
newschain

Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California

A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park, that has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year, could not be contained on Sunday. About 2,000 firefighters were battling the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that included steep terrain and spiking temperatures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First World#New World#World Matchplay#Portuguese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Gianluca Scamacca believes West Ham is perfect fit after move from Sassuolo

Gianluca Scamacca believes West Ham is the perfect fit for him after the Italy international signed a five-year contract following his move from Sassuolo. The fee for the 23-year-old, whose contract includes the option to extend for a further 12 months, is understood to be around £30million and ends manager David Moyes’ long search for a recognised centre-forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Trump and Pence put stark Republican divide on display

The intensifying rivalry between former US leader Donald Trump and his once fiercely loyal vice president, Mike Pence, was put on stark display as the two gave duelling speeches in Washington on the future of the Republican Party. Mr Trump, in his first return to Washington since Democrat Joe Biden...
POTUS
newschain

5 new books to read this week

Frankie Boyle swaps comedy for crime with his debut novel…. 1. Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson is published in hardback by HarperVoyager, priced £14.99 (ebook £8.99). Available now. Juno Dawson might be best known for YA novels, but now she’s launching her first adult series...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
146K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy