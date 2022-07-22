ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘For All Mankind’ Renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV+

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+'s first San Diego Comic-Con appearance brought some welcome surprise for fans, as the streamer revealed that For All Mankind has been renewed for Season 4. The alternate-history series imagine a timeline where the Soviet Union reached the Moon before the US, leading to an acceleration of the spatial...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Variety

ZDF Studios Boards Charlene McKenna Thriller ‘Clean Sweep,’ Set for Sundance Now and RTE (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Adding to its growing roster of overseas drama titles, Germany’s ZDF Studios has snagged international distribution rights to “Clean Sweep,” a six-part Irish thriller which is set to premiere on Sundance Now and Irish public broadcaster RTÉ. “Clean Sweep” stars Charlene McKenna, Captain Swing in “Peaky Blinders,” in a crime drama told from the point-of-view of the killer who is also, unusually, a self-sacrificing mother and wife. Filming is now underway. McKenna, whose credits take in “Bloodlands” and “Vienna Blood,” plays Shelly Mohan, a woman living a quiet life in Western Ireland as a housewife...
MOVIES
Collider

All the Netflix Shows Cancelled In 2022

Ah Netflix, how you love to cancel your shows. Just as was the case in 2021, the streaming platform has continued to give many beloved and intriguing series the ax. While there are still many hits that have run for multiple seasons, okay mainly Stranger Things, there are also a whole host of cancellations in 2022. Of course, while many of these may have gained a following, there are also a fair share that never really caught on. No matter the reason for their untimely end, here are all the shows that the streaming behemoth has decided will be no more.
TV SERIES
Collider

8 Rose Leslie Performances to Watch After 'The Time Traveler's Wife'

The Time Traveler's Wife, a recent adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s 2003 novel of the same name, aired its season finale a month ago with a cliffhanger. Unfortunately, the show was canceled by HBO. Rose Leslie, the show's leading actress and titular wife, who gave a fantastic performance. The audience has been so moved by her work that they are baffled at the cancelation news.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Why 'The Orville' Is More Than a Star Trek Homage

The Orville is a lot of things. It's a wholesome and hopeful show with episodes that focus on different ethical problems. It has well-written and three-dimensional characters. But mostly... it's almost a direct ripoff of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The keyword being: almost. The show is intentionally an homage to The Next Generation (or TNG), made in an attempt to fill in the hole the classic show left on television. For the majority of the last 20 years, Star Trek has taken off in a different direction from the older eras of the franchise. Starting with the 2009 Star Trek movie by JJ Abrams, the franchise has shifted into being heavier on the action and scope. It basically has been trying to be Star Wars, the franchise's younger and more popular brother. That's why in 2017, Seth MacFarlane released The Orville as the ultimate love letter to what Trek once was.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4 Is Elevated By Tessa Thompson's Terrifying Turn as Charlotte Hale

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of Westworld. In the surprisingly engaging fourth season of Westworld, the show has shown that it can once again capture our imagination. It's done so in ways that feel like it is getting back to what made it such an engrossing work to begin with. In the most recent episode, following a significant reveal that continued to push the story forward, it did so once again with a new villain that has risen up to take center stage. Tessa Thompson’s terrifying Charlotte Hale, already operating in the background of the past couple of episodes, has now consolidated power and control over the entire world as we know it. The plan that we had seen her laying the foundation for has come to fruition in all its grim glory. Hale has emerged out from the shadow of Dolores, who essentially created her back in season three, to now be the boss of herself and all of us as well. She has turned the entire world into a version of the park where humans are now controlled as hosts once were, going through narrative rituals without understanding why. She has reshaped the world in her own image and forever left her mark.
TV SERIES
Collider

'TÁR' Trailer Shows Cate Blanchett as a Genius Composer Moved by Music

Cate Blanchett is taking the world of orchestral performance by storm in the first teaser for Todd Field’s TÁR. The feature will see the actress take on the role of the fictional Lydia Tár, a genius composer and conductor who holds the title of being the first female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. The musical film will mark the return of Field, who has taken a 15-year hiatus from standing behind the camera and lending his eye to productions since 2007’s Little Children.
MOVIES
Collider

'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 4: Will Guillermo Ever Stop Wanting to be a Vampire? Harvey Guillén Weighs In

Two weeks after the Season 4 premiere of What We Do in the Shadows, the cast swept into San Diego Comic-Con and joined Collider's Perri Nemiroff for an interview to talk about all things vampires, the ambitious Night Market scene, the eerie baby Colin Robinson, and of course Guillermo's (Harvey Guillén) near-constant wish of being turned into a vampire by Nandor (Kayvan Novak).
Collider

Lance Reddick on Joining 'Resident Evil' Universe and Playing the Many Sides of Albert Wesker

From creator Andrew Dabb, the Netflix series Resident Evil (which hails from the popular media franchise created by Capcom) serves as the third live-action adaptation set in this universe. The show, which takes its backstory and lore from the video games but branches off into its own original continuity, is set over a perspective of dual timelines, one taking place in our present and one set in a semi-distant future.
Collider

‘Rogue Agent’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far

The new British crime thriller, Rogue Agent, also titled Freegard, is a fictional take on the true story of Robert Freegard, a conman who posed as an MI5 agent. He is also featured in the Netflix documentary The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, released in 2022. Rogue Agent is directed by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Bronner. Lawn and Patterson have worked together on a number of projects before, having met while working for the BBC's Panorama; Lawn as a former investigative journalist, and Patterson, a photojournalist. They are perhaps best known for creating the hit BBC drama The Salisbury Poisonings, as well as the upcoming series Blue Lights. The script is based on Bronner’s article, Chasing Agent Freegard.
Collider

'The Simpsons' to Dedicate Entire 'Treehouse of Horror' Special to Stephen King's 'It'

Without a doubt, the longest-running animated comedy series in the U.S. history, The Simpsons, arguably stood the test of time due to its humorous one-liners that made it a TV mainstay. And, of course, its annual Treehouse of Horror parodies are one of its key assets, and they're going all out for Season 34's Halloween special by giving viewers double the specials, with an entire episode dedicated to one of Stephen King's classic characters: the evil dancing clown, Pennywise.
Collider

A New Weapon Threatens Humanity in 'See' Season 3 Trailer

Today at Storytellers of Apple TV+ panel at San Diego Comic-Com, Apple TV+ released a brand-new trailer for third and final season of their post-apocalyptic series See. The conclusion of the Jason Momoa-starring series will be kicking off on the streaming service on Friday, August 26, 2022. Set in a...
Collider

'Strange New Worlds' Season 2: Everything We Learned at the 'Star Trek' Panel

Over the weekend, fans and creatives alike flocked to San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate all things fandom. Networks and production studios sent their best and brightest to promote upcoming movies and series. There was no shortage of talent in attendance for Paramount+, and with the current Star Trek renaissance, they sent the casts of three of the currently airing series for a supersized Star Trek Universe panel on the main Hall H stage on Saturday. The panel opened with an appearance from Star Trek: Picard's Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden, followed by the absolute joy of the Star Trek: Lower Decks cast sharing details about Season 3 which airs next month.
Collider

Kate Winslet Set to Star in HBO Limited Series 'The Palace'

Following the immense success of her starring role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown and the 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce, it’s no surprise as to why Kate Winslet would want to keep her relationship with the network going. And that’s exactly what’s happening as the actress heads into what will now be her fourth HBO project, The Palace. Today it was announced that the Academy Award-winning actress will star in the Will Tracy (Succession) created drama.
