Selinsgrove kayakers paddle through central Pennsylvania

Rescued by airboat. That's what happened yesterday afternoon when the storm blew through in one part of our area. It happened in Wyoming County. According to the Wyoming County Fire/EMS News page on Facebook, as many as 40 campers from Camp Lemala were on inner tubes in the Susquehanna River in Falls Township near Rt 92 when the storm came through. They ended up on the river banks and numerous rescue units responded to help. The airboat was able to carry a group at a time back to shore. There were no injuries.

WYOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO