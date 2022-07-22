Selinsgrove kayakers paddle through central Pennsylvania

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — Day 2 of Go Joe 25 kicked off Tuesday morning in Snyder County. Joe Snedeker will start his ride in Shamokin Dam. He will ride through Paxinos (Masser's Farm Market), Shamokin (Independence & Market Streets), Kulpmont, Mount Carmel (Gazebo Park), Ashland (Eureka Park), Gordon, Heckscherville, St. Clair, Pottsville, and Marlin.
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Electric bikes continue to gain popularity. In fact, a local bike shop says five out of ten sales are now electric bikes. They’re popular, in part, because they’re fast, reaching speeds of 30mph or more and now they’re gaining the attention of the state, which says, ‘Not so fast.’ State regulators […]
The Berwick Hospital Center will close within 90 days, WNEP-TV is reporting. Late last week, its owners closed the doors of three nearby clinics. Providers there warned WNEP that the hospital would be next. By Friday, the offices owned by Berwick Clinic Company in Shickshinny, Bloomsburg, and one in Berwick...
Rescued by airboat. That's what happened yesterday afternoon when the storm blew through in one part of our area. It happened in Wyoming County. According to the Wyoming County Fire/EMS News page on Facebook, as many as 40 campers from Camp Lemala were on inner tubes in the Susquehanna River in Falls Township near Rt 92 when the storm came through. They ended up on the river banks and numerous rescue units responded to help. The airboat was able to carry a group at a time back to shore. There were no injuries.
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Go Joe 25 kicked off Monday morning in Lycoming County. Joe Snedeker will start his ride in Jersey Shore at the park next to the river. He will ride through Williamsport (Bowmans Field), Loyalsock, Montoursville, Muncy, Montgomery (Fire Company Field across from Montgomery Park), Watsontown, Milton, Lewisburg, and Sunbury.
Just over 200 guests attend the Schuylkill Technology Center Adult Practical Nursing Graduation Ceremony held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Frackville Campus. Sixteen adult learners successfully completed the one-year, full-time Practical Nursing Program and were awarded diplomas. Each graduate is now eligible to take the NCLEX Examination and apply for licensure within the State of Pennsylvania.
PORT CLINTON, Pa. - Emergency crews helped get a group of people to safety after they become disoriented along the Schuylkill River late Sunday night. A group of seven went in the river Sunday afternoon in the Port Clinton area, near the border of Schuylkill and Berks counties, said Hamburg Fire Chief Jarrod Emes.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were called to Klinger Services LLC, in Dauphin County after four catalytic converters were cut off and stolen. According to Troopers, four vehicles had the catalytic converters cut off of them and stolen between July 19 and July 21. The...
Berwick Hospital Center will close within three months, and several of its community clinics have already shut their doors, WNEP-16 reported Tuesday. The hospital owner, Priyam Sharma, a wife-husband team that acquired the hospital in 2020, has filed for bankruptcy protection, according to WNEP. The hospital closed several of its...
A southcentral Pennsylvania poultry-slaughtering and processing plant will fund $1 million worth of stream restoration projects in the region as part of a settlement with the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association. The association had sued Keystone Protein in federal court in 2019 for violations of the Clean Water Act, alleging that...
BERWICK, Pa. — Newswatch 16 has learned of the closure of a hospital in a part of Columbia County. The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms the Berwick Hospital Center will close within 90 days. People who work at the hospital's affiliated clinics feared this was coming. That's why they...
Volunteers with the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Boro, Lancaster County, made a plea earlier this week to all those who have wrapped lanternfly tape around their trees as a way to catch them. Take the tape down or cover it, the center said in a Facebook post. Too...
HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a burglary at a store on Tuesday morning. It happened around 1:15 a.m. at the Countryside Quik Mart in Hunlock Creek. Troopers said the thieves shot out the store's front glass with a 9 mm handgun and stole...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is seeking public opinion in an upcoming meeting for it’s drafted policy for the use of electronic bikes (e-bikes) on its land. “The purpose of the policy is to provide guidance for the use of e-bikes on state parks and forests,” DCNR Secretary Cindy […]
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With near record heat expected again on Sunday, a heat advisory has been issued for multiple Pennsylvania counties. Here are the counties that will be affected. Columbia, Lackawanna, and Luzerne counties will be in a heat advisory on Sunday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 7...
KINGSTON, Pa. — A strange turn of events led to a tree into a home in Luzerne County on Saturday. The mayor of Kingston tells Newswatch 16 that part of a rotted tree on Humpleby Street came down Saturday morning and caused another tree across the street to come down. That caused damage to a parked car.
A first-alarm fire was reported Monday afternoon from a home outside Harrisburg, Dauphin County dispatch said. The fire was first reported at 1:53 p.m. on the 7100 block of Chambers Hill Road in Swatara Township, according to dispatchers. Dispatch said the extent of injuries was not immediately available. Multiple county...
LEWISBURG – State troopers are out with details on a crash two weeks ago, they say a 72-year-old Milton man suffered serious injuries in a collision on the Lewisburg bridge. Milton state police say injured was Walter Levy, he was taken to Geisinger, but there isn’t a medical update available from the medical center. Also involved in the crash was 36-year-old Jesse Reeves of Milton who suffered a minor injury.
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A search is underway on a rural property in Luzerne County. According to the Luzerne County district attorney, the search by state police off Cann Road in Huntington Township is related to a decades-old missing person case. A spokesperson from the Department of Environmental Protection...
